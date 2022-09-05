“It was a very important activity”, underlines the president of the Mountain Union, Carlo Zanella, who attended the exercise yesterday and who as mayor of Cesiomaggiore will host the next edition.

Positive results for the Feltrino 2022 multi-risk exercise, which on Saturday and yesterday had the Quero Vas area as its scenario. A civil protection exercise which, was announced during the final greetings, will return to Cesiomaggiore next year.

“The outcome was certainly good”, underlines Sergio Battistella of the Coordination of Civil Protection Associations of the Feltrina Mountain Community, who organized the exercise. “In addition to the associations involved in the coordination, we had the participation of the Vola volunteers for health care, the Antelao group, the Auronzo group, Monte Peron di Sedico and the municipal team of Taibon Agordino, for a total of about 150 volunteers in the two days. Everyone has shown a very good level of preparation ».

Preparation that yesterday morning made it possible to give life to a forest fire-fighting maneuver with the participation of the Ana Feltre, Quero and Alano groups and a representative of the regional forest services. An earthquake was also simulated in Vas, with the collaboration of about twenty residents who were involved in the evacuation to the waiting area at the sports facilities, while the speleos went into action for a rescue in the cave in Quero.

“It was a very important activity”, underlines the president of the Mountain Union, Carlo Zanella, who attended the exercise yesterday and who as mayor of Cesiomaggiore will host the next edition. «Volunteers are constantly trained and updated but citizens often don’t know how to deal with a disaster. Exercises like these that involve citizens make them more aware, while for volunteers they are always important opportunities to share professionalism ».