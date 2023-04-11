background

After § 3 No. 1 letter d EStG, the maternity benefit according to the MuSchG and the maternity benefit subsidy according to the MuSchG are tax-free.

Decision

However, according to a decision by the BFH, the collective bargaining benefits received by the taxpayer, a freelance journalist, in the year under dispute were not “maternity benefit under the MuSchG”, which falls under the exemption provision.

Reason

In the disputed year, the legal basis for the maternity allowance was § 13 MuschG a. F. In the case of membership in a statutory health insurance company, women received 13 Para. 1 MuSchG a. F. for the period of maternity leave (i.e. basically six weeks before and eight weeks after the birth) maternity benefit according to health insurance regulations (in particular according to the fifth book of the Social Code) and if you are not a member of a statutory health insurance company according to § 13 Para. 2 MuSchG a. F. at the expense of the federal government. In the case of a dispute, however, the clients did not have a “subsidy for maternity benefit under the MuSchG” i. s.d. § 3 No. 1 letter d EStG paid.

The allowance for maternity benefit was in the disputed year in § 14 MuSchG a. F. regulated. Women entitled to maternity benefit received a subsidy from their employer during their existing employment for the period of maternity protection and for the day of delivery in the amount of the difference between EUR 13 and the average daily wage reduced by the statutory deductions (§ 14 Para. 1 sentence 1 MuSchG a. F.; for determination see § 14 paragraph 1 sentences 2 et seq. MuschG a. F.).

In the case of dispute, the grants credited by the clients were not paid to the taxpayer as an employee of the respective broadcaster on the basis of the MuSchG and also not according to others in § 3 No. 1 letter d EStG, but according to the collective agreements applicable to freelancers.

However, subsidy payments based on collective bargaining agreements, which are modeled after the subsidy for maternity benefit under the MuSchG, are not 3 No. 1 letter d EStG tax-exempt. § 3 No. 1 letter d EStG is also not applicable analogously to collective bargaining subsidies. Because there is no unplanned regulatory loophole that would have to be closed by applying the provision analogously.

The BFH is also not convinced that § 3 No. 1 letter d EStG violates the general principle of equality. This is not violated by the fact that § 3 No. 1 letter d EStG does not provide for any tax exemption for subsidies to freelance employees on the basis of a collective agreement, the subsidies for maternity benefit (§ 14 MuSchG a. F., § 20 MuSchG nF) are reproduced. Because within the scope of its freedom of design, the legislature was allowed to distinguish between income according to § 18 income from self-employed women and income according to § 19 Differentiate between non-self-employed women who earn EStG.

reference