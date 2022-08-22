Home Business ҹģϵϢҵ 2021ӪХ14Ԫ_йҾŻ
Business

ҹģϵϢҵ 2021ӪХ14Ԫ_йҾŻ

by admin

20220822 07:57 DƼdz:

»Ѷ ӡ2021꣬ҹģϵϢҵӪҵͻ14ԪǼ816мхеĵʮйϢϻϤġ

ҵϢϢ˾˾ʷۿڲῪĻ̳Ͻܣ2021꣬ҹģϵϢҵӪҵͬ14.7%рҵӪҵشﵽ11%Ѿ9걣ֹҵһҵĵλ

ϰ꣬ҹģϵϢҵֵͬ10.2%ڹϹҵֵ6.8%㣬Ϊ־ںṩ֧š

📷

ʮйϢ81618AHУ첩ԡܽʮ ǴδΪ⣬CITEݡʾӦùݡԪ漰ʵרݡǵݡݡƼݡһϢͨŲҵȺݡܼʻݡӹݵȾŴչ20רҵչ1400ҵչ²Ʒ¼·չࡣ

ڼ䣬ٰͬ조5G+ҵӦáϢӦáӦáʾɵ רҵ鴹ֱ̳ԼೡһϢҵҵ

α༭Ө

