Ӣ˾˰ϵƻ _йҾŻ

Ӣ˾˰ϵƻ _йҾŻ

20221015 14:29 D”

»׶1015յ Ӣ˾˰ϵƻ

»߻

103շȡ˰˰ʼƻ֮Ӣ14ڳѹ֮شصӢɯס˹ϽĹ˾˰ϵƻ˾ÿ꽫Ϊ180Ӣ1ӢԼ1.118Ԫ

˹14ճϯŷʱʾ9ӢĴģ˰ڹģٶ϶гԤڣǰǿ԰гӢȡҪʩȷծ½֧ٽϴǰƻŻ

˹˵˰ա߹ʡӢʩĿ꣬ĹصǱӢȶβ󳼽סؽڱµ׹ڲƻƶǰԼͥҵԴ۸񱣻ʩ

Ӣ202120234Ĵҵ˰ʽ19%ߵ25%Ӣ1974״߹˾˰9£Ӣģ˰ʩȡ˾˰ϵƻԹͶʡ

Ӣģ˰г𵴣ӢԪһȴʷµ͡ԾҵгɣӢ3ǰȡ45%˰˰ʵļƻ10գڲƻϢĹڴ1123ǰ1031ա

No.9281014No.10 No.11 No.11 No.14 No.14

Ӣǿϯִй˹ʾʼģΪ450Ӣļ˰ʩѱȡʣļ˰ʩԼӵԵľǰԽ⡣ڵгƶһϷ

α༭

