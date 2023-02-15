[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, February 15, 2023]Please watch today’s 100 Seconds of Finance and Economics.

Former Japanese Finance Minister Eisuke Sakakibara, known as “Mr. Yen”, said on Tuesday (14th) that under the leadership of new central bank governor Kazuo Ueda, the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates in the fourth quarter of this year and help The exchange rate of the yen has risen to around 120 from around 132 currently.

Apple’s buy now, pay later service rumored to launch usage conditions within weeks

Foreign media “Bloomberg” reported on Tuesday (14th) that the “Apple Pay Later” service announced by Apple during WWDC 2022 last year will evaluate customer eligibility through the sponsor’s past consumption history and possession of Apple devices. , which would give Apple a broader push into financial services. After a beta release to thousands of retail workers in early February, it is now preparing to roll out in the coming weeks.

Tesla has adjusted its price four times this year, which is rare in the industry

Tesla, the electric car maker, adjusted the pricing of electric vehicles in the United States again this month, the fourth time since the beginning of this year. Tesla has been adjusting prices since cutting prices in all major markets in January, a cadence unusual for the auto industry. Tesla’s stock price rose 7.51% on the 14th.

European Parliament votes to ban sales of new fossil fuel cars from 2035

The European Union is preparing legislation to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2035 at the latest. The bill was finally approved by the European Parliament on the 14th. The European Union has also locked in its goal, hoping that by the middle of this century, Europe will completely ban carbon dioxide-emitting vehicles from the road.

NTDTV Asia-Pacific TV report

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/02/15/a103649787.html