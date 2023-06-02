【Financial 100 Seconds】Apple’s WWDC conference will debut on the 6th New Product Highlights Forecast | Meta | MR Devices | AI Market

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, June 02, 2023]Please watch today’s 100 Seconds of Finance and Economics.

Apple’s WWDC conference debut on the 6th new product highlight forecast

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will open in the early morning of June 6, Taipei time. The market expects that Apple will soon launch two new Mac models, which will be paired with the yet-to-be-released M2 Ultra chip. In addition, Apple will also launch For MR head-mounted devices, many Taiwanese manufacturers are expected to enter the relevant supply chain.

This time WWDC23 has 3 major themes, and it is expected that the opening time may exceed 2 hours, which will be the longest presentation in Apple’s history.

Meta announces new MR device ahead of Apple

Meta 1 preempted Apple and released the latest mixed reality (MR) headset Quest 3. According to the IDC report, global AR/VR headset shipments will decline by 20.9% year-on-year in 2022, with only 8.8 million units. Meta City accounts for nearly 80%.

Bloomberg: In 2032, the AI ​​market will be nearly NT$40 trillion

According to the latest research report of Bloomberg News, the advent of consumer-centric artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as chatbot ChatGPT and Bard launched by Google,

It will promote the ten-year prosperity of AI. By 2032, the generative AI market will grow from US$40 billion last year to US$1.3 trillion, or about NT$39.9 trillion.

Fitch: Global trade likely to grow less than 2% this year

Fitch released a report predicting that global trade will grow by 1.9% in 2023, a sharp drop from 5.5% in 2022. The report shows that global trade is now slowing down sharply. Global GDP is expected to grow by 2% this year, down from 2.7% last year.

