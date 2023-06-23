【IPO Frontline】Zhiyuan Electronics’ GEM IPO was accepted to raise 800 million yuan to invest in the construction of industrial intelligent IoT products and other projects

Jiwei.com News On June 21, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange officially accepted the listing application of Guangzhou Zhiyuan Electronics Co., Ltd. (referred to as: Zhiyuan Electronics) on the Growth Enterprise Market.

Zhiyuan Electronics is an industrial company based on Embedded system Design Automation (EsDA, Embedded system Design Automation) technology, providing customers in the fields of new energy vehicles, photovoltaic energy storage, intelligent manufacturing, and medical equipment from data acquisition, communication, computing to cloud services. An enterprise of intelligent IoT products. At present, the company has formed three major product lines: intelligent AIoT product line, new energy and automotive communication product line, and test measurement and analysis instrument product line, providing data collection, data communication, power management, edge computing and other capabilities for customers’ products and systems, or Provide recording, analysis, and diagnostic services as R&D, testing, and production line equipment, so as to form a complete product matrix coverage centered on customers. Some of the company’s new energy and automotive communication products, and test, measurement and analysis instrument products have broken foreign monopoly and gradually realized import substitution for foreign manufacturers.

Steady growth in operating performance

From 2020 to 2022 (abbreviation: reporting period), Zhiyuan Electronics achieved operating income of 306 million yuan, 415 million yuan, and 485 million yuan; the corresponding net profits were 76.5307 million yuan, 125.8698 million yuan, and 157.5805 million yuan. Net profit has achieved year-on-year growth.

Zhiyuan Electronics said that during the reporting period, with the continuous upgrading of new energy vehicles, photovoltaic energy storage and other industries, the company’s CAN bus interface products and other new energy and automotive communication products, as well as power analyzers/power meters, oscilloscopes and other test measurement and analysis instruments Product technology continues to iterate, and the trend of high-end products is significant. The average sales price of the company’s new energy and automotive communication product lines and test, measurement and analysis instrument product lines continues to rise, driving the company’s main business income to grow steadily during the reporting period.

In terms of products, during the reporting period, the sales revenue of the company’s intelligent AIoT product line was 169.8556 million yuan, 238.2039 million yuan, and 211.5628 million yuan, accounting for 56.71%, 58.76% and 44.37% of the main business revenue. The company’s intelligent AIoT product line mainly includes isolation products, communication products, power supply products and core boards, industrial computers, intelligent controllers and other products, providing data acquisition, data communication, power management, edge computing and other products for customers’ products or systems. And other capabilities, widely used in new energy vehicles, photovoltaic energy storage, intelligent manufacturing, medical equipment and other industries.

The company’s new energy and automotive communication product line focuses on R&D and testing needs in new energy and automotive scenarios, and can be mainly divided into CAN bus interface products, CAN bus data recorders, CAN bus analyzers and Ethernet interface products, of which Also dominated by CAN bus interface products. During the reporting period, the sales revenue of the company’s new energy and automotive communication products were 81.3885 million yuan, 106.6406 million yuan and 162.1652 million yuan, respectively, accounting for 27.18%, 26.30% and 34.01% of the main business revenue.

In addition, the product line of test, measurement and analysis instruments of Zhiyuan Electronics mainly includes power analyzers/power meters, oscilloscopes, oscilloscopes, programmable power supplies and other product types. During the reporting period, the sales revenue of the company’s test, measurement and analysis instrument product line was 48.2491 million yuan, 60.5709 million yuan, and 103.0615 million yuan, accounting for 16.11%, 14.94%, and 21.62% of the main business revenue.

Raised 800 million yuan to invest in the construction of industrial intelligent IoT products and other projects

According to the prospectus, Zhiyuan Electronics intends to raise 800 million yuan in this IPO, which will be invested in new generation industrial intelligent IoT product development projects, EsDA platform upgrade research and development projects, manufacturing center upgrade projects, and supplementary working capital.

In recent years, various applications in the field of industrial intelligent IoT are accelerating. New energy vehicles, photovoltaic energy storage, intelligent manufacturing, medical equipment, semiconductors, intelligent equipment, intelligent mines and other fields have achieved rapid application expansion. The continuous expansion of the market has also attracted more and more excellent manufacturers to enter the field of industrial intelligent IoT.

In the field of industrial intelligent IoT, Zhiyuan Electronics has achieved complete coverage from components to terminal products, from the perception layer to the application layer. , boards, controllers, interface cards, instruments and other product forms, which can meet the needs of customers in various industrial intelligent IoT such as data collection, communication, computing and cloud services, and have established a certain market in many industrial application fields. Advantages have won the recognition of a large number of leading customers in the industry, including BYD, CATL, Sungrow, Tiandi Technology, and Yuyue Medical.

Zhiyuan Electronics said that with the continuous expansion of industrial intelligent IoT application fields and the continuous development of application scenarios, the company must keep up with industry trends. On the one hand, it has established a dominant position in new energy vehicles, photovoltaic energy storage, and intelligent manufacturing. On the other hand, continue to develop the application of the company’s technology and products in other emerging fields, such as semiconductors, smart equipment, smart mines, smart transportation, energy conservation and environmental protection, etc. So as to continuously improve the company’s business breadth and depth, and improve the company’s comprehensive competitiveness.

Regarding the company’s development strategy, Zhiyuan Electronics stated that the company is based on a complete EsDA ecosystem composed of self-developed AWorksLP IoT real-time operating system, AWStudio embedded application visualization development platform, AXPI resource management platform, AWTK GUI engine and ZWS IoT cloud platform. It has formed product lines such as intelligent AIoT, new energy and automotive communications, and test, measurement and analysis instruments, and has established certain competitive advantages in the fields of new energy vehicles, photovoltaic energy storage, intelligent manufacturing, and medical equipment. In the future, the company will continue to upgrade and expand the company’s product line based on embedded system design automation technology, and become a leader in the field of industrial intelligent IoT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

