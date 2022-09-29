At the recent conference, Amazon launched a number of new products, including the Kindle Scribe e-reader with a stylus, a newly upgraded Echo Dot product line, and sleep tracking hardware. These new products are currently on sale, and more details can be found on Amazon’s device page.

Kindle Scribe

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is the first Kindle device with an official stylus. The e-reader features a 10.2-inch Paperwhite e-ink display with a pixel density of 300 pixels per inch. A high-end stylus is included with the purchase of this e-reader.

The pen has a dedicated eraser and a shortcut button. When not in use, it attaches magnetically to the side of your Kindle. Amazon said the Kindle Scribe will get support for apps including the Microsoft Office suite in 2023. For example, users will be able to mark up Word documents.

The Kindle Scribe will be available before the end of 2022, and is expected to launch during the Christmas shopping season, priced at $339.99.

Halo Rise

Amazon has released Halo Rise, a smart bedside sleep tracker, wake-up light, and alarm clock. It doesn’t have any camera or microphone, but it uses built-in sensors to track sleep patterns. Halo Rise’s data is compatible with Alexa, so users can call up their sleep reports on the Alexa display. Halo Rise requires a subscription, but comes with six months.

Halo Rise is $139.99 and will be available later in 2022

Echo Dot (fifth generation)

The new Amazon Echo Dot comes in black, beige, and navy blue. It has an improved sound with clearer and richer vocals. Amazon says it has up to twice as much bass. There is a variant that has a clock built into the face of the speaker. It is displayed through the mesh using white LED lights.

Echo Dots also act as Eero WiFi extenders. Each speaker can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to a network. The Echo Dot for kids also got a fifth-generation update. The new skins include an owl and a dragon. The new Echo Dot is $50 to order, and the Kids Edition is $60. The Kids Edition comes bundled with a year of Amazon Kids Plus.

Amazon also announced a new Echo Studio with better bass and midrange clarity. It’s available in Glacier White for $199.99, and orders will ship in October.

Echo Auto

Amazon has announced an updated Echo Auto with more intelligence around media playback and handover. For example, music that started at home can pick up where it left off in the car. BMW also announced that its in-car assistant will be based on Alexa.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro features motion detection and bird’s-eye view. It can detect people or animals and show them where they are walking, but users can program it to ignore your pets.

It is available in solar, wired or battery operated versions. Only the battery and wired versions are available now for $230, and the solar version will be available later in 2022 for $250.

FireTV

Amazon has announced the Fire TV Omni QLED TV. It has Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+, and adaptive brightness. It’s available in 65- and 75-inch options, and pre-orders start at $800. This Alexa-compatible TV enables users to display photos using voice commands.

The FireTV Cube has been updated with new hardware and an HDMI input for a cable box. The cloth box supports streaming 4K content over WiFi 6E. The cable box input enables users to give Alexa commands to control the cable box. For example, tell Alexa to switch to a specific channel.