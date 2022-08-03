Home Business [图]Beta Channel Windows 11 Gets Cumulative Updates: Fixes High CPU Usage and More – Windows 11
[图]Beta Channel Windows 11 Gets Cumulative Updates: Fixes High CPU Usage and More – Windows 11

[图]Beta Channel Windows 11 Gets Cumulative Updates: Fixes High CPU Usage and More – Windows 11

For Beta Channel Windows Insider users, Microsoft today rolled out the KB5015890 cumulative update for Windows 11 users, and the version numbers have been raised to Build 22621.450 and Build 22622.450 after installation.This cumulative update mainly fixes many bugs including high CPU usage, and further improves Microsoft Defender.

Here are all the improvements in Windows 11 Build 22621.450 and Build 22622.450:

● NEW! Microsoft has enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and block ransomware and advanced attacks.

● NEW! If you configure Server Message Block (SMB) compression, we compress files regardless of their size.

● NEW! Microsoft has improved storage replication that occurs over low bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WANs).

● Fixed an issue that caused Windows to display the Tablet Mode feature for certain devices without a touch screen.

● Fixed an issue that caused some application windows to have blank sections in the Task View preview.

● Fixed some issues when you were copying files from network drives. The error code is 0x80070026.

● Fixed token leak in LsapGetClientInfoEx

● Fixed an issue that caused sihost.exe to use a lot of CPU in some cases.

● Fixed an issue that caused Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you were in IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with the dialog.

