Here are all the improvements in Windows 11 Build 22621.450 and Build 22622.450:

● NEW! Microsoft has enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and block ransomware and advanced attacks.

● NEW! If you configure Server Message Block (SMB) compression, we compress files regardless of their size.

● NEW! Microsoft has improved storage replication that occurs over low bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WANs).

● Fixed an issue that caused Windows to display the Tablet Mode feature for certain devices without a touch screen.

● Fixed an issue that caused some application windows to have blank sections in the Task View preview.

● Fixed some issues when you were copying files from network drives. The error code is 0x80070026.

● Fixed token leak in LsapGetClientInfoEx

● Fixed an issue that caused sihost.exe to use a lot of CPU in some cases.

● Fixed an issue that caused Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you were in IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with the dialog.