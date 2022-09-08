At the “super-forward” new product launch conference held early this morning, Apple launched the second-generation AirPods Pro. While the second-generation AirPods Pro aren’t much of a redesign on the outside, they’ve received the most substantial upgrades and new software features on the inside. The new AirPods Pro still have Apple’s signature rod-shaped look and are (again) only available in white. But at least there’s an extra-small earbud size in the box now.

The biggest highlight of the second-generation AirPods Pro is the embedded H2 chip, and the company promises to greatly improve the noise reduction function, which is twice the noise reduction of the original AirPods Pro. Apple has also redesigned the charging box. Although the appearance has not changed much, it has added new things in details.

There’s a speaker on the bottom to make it easier for Apple’s Find My app to find the case, and the company also provides a loop you can use to hang the case on a lanyard.

Some rumors in recent months have suggested that Apple might support higher-resolution audio on the AirPods Pro, but Apple didn’t announce it in an announcement. Still, Apple says the second-gen AirPods Pro should outperform the first-gen AirPods Pro in sound quality — even if they’re still playing AAC over Bluetooth. The company claims they will deliver richer bass and more dynamic audio across the entire frequency range.

The retail price of the second-generation AirPods Pro is 1899 yuan, and the order will be accepted at 8 p.m. on September 9. On sale September 23rd. Limit two pairs of AirPods Pro per customer.