Home Business [图]Third-party protective case for 10th-generation iPad revealed: 2nd-generation Apple Pencil support – Apple iPad
Business

[图]Third-party protective case for 10th-generation iPad revealed: 2nd-generation Apple Pencil support – Apple iPad

by admin
[图]Third-party protective case for 10th-generation iPad revealed: 2nd-generation Apple Pencil support – Apple iPad

The rumored 10th-generation iPad hasn’t been released yet, but third-party cases for the iPad are already on sale at Target in the US. A set of pictures shared by netizen @roeeban recently found a protective case for the iPad 10 from Speck manufacturers. Speck is an established Apple accessories supplier that has been established for more than ten years, and has close ties with Apple’s supply chain to obtain many design details of Apple’s new products.

access:

Dyson 11.11 official website special season event hall

access:

Apple Online Store (China)

Notably, the case has a stand for the second-generation Apple Pencil, suggesting that the 10th-generation iPad will support the newer version of the Apple Pencil. The ninth-generation iPad is only compatible with the original Apple Pencil.

Rumors have it that the 10th-gen iPad will feature a new design with a larger 10.5-inch display, a USB-C port, flat edges like the iPad Pro, and a landscape FaceTime camera, while the headphone jack is expected to be removed. The device is also expected to feature an A14 Bionic chip and 5G support on the cellular model. It’s unclear if the device has a Touch ID home button or a Touch ID power button.

See also  The three major U.S. stock indexes slightly higher, the Nasdaq and Nasdaq hit a record high

You may also like

Chinese electric cars, Great Wall Motors launches new...

Stimulate the vitality of micro-subjects and continue to...

Cruise ships increasingly “green” but the ports are...

If shopping doesn’t have doors

39 Sci-tech Innovation Board companies report good news...

Mps, capital increase starts badly: option rights collapse....

“We focus strongly on biomethane, it immediately enters...

BNP Paribas presents on Borsa Italiana two new...

Huawei Mate 50 Pro out of the box:...

The parade of logistics – La Stampa

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy