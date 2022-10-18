The rumored 10th-generation iPad hasn’t been released yet, but third-party cases for the iPad are already on sale at Target in the US. A set of pictures shared by netizen @roeeban recently found a protective case for the iPad 10 from Speck manufacturers. Speck is an established Apple accessories supplier that has been established for more than ten years, and has close ties with Apple’s supply chain to obtain many design details of Apple’s new products.

Notably, the case has a stand for the second-generation Apple Pencil, suggesting that the 10th-generation iPad will support the newer version of the Apple Pencil. The ninth-generation iPad is only compatible with the original Apple Pencil.

Rumors have it that the 10th-gen iPad will feature a new design with a larger 10.5-inch display, a USB-C port, flat edges like the iPad Pro, and a landscape FaceTime camera, while the headphone jack is expected to be removed. The device is also expected to feature an A14 Bionic chip and 5G support on the cellular model. It’s unclear if the device has a Touch ID home button or a Touch ID power button.