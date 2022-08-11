Home Business [图]This is what the iOS 16 battery indicator should look like – Apple iPhone
Apple has reintroduced a digital battery indicator on the top navigation bar in the latest iOS 16 Beta 5 update. Victoria Song, editor of The Verge, a well-known foreign technology media, commented it as “hideous”. For users who are used to not showing the battery percentage, Apple’s change looks bad.

Victoria Song said in the comments that the new version of the battery indicator has an unusual problem: it does not change color regardless of the battery level. So Brian Michel, engineering manager at The Browser Company, made what he thought was a reasonable power indicator. Obviously, such a power indicator is more in line with daily usage habits and can better know how long the battery can be used.

iOS-16-battery-percentage.webp

