Home Business 걨Ԥ2έȡ һҵҵ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮
Business

걨Ԥ2έȡ һҵҵ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

by admin

ԭ⣺걨Ԥ2Ӯȡ һҵҵ

Ϻ129Ѷ༭ ţÿ괺ǰ걨Ԥ鶼г֮һҵ˾˾ʽйעٽ1µףй˾걨Ԥ¶ӽβĿǰгǧй˾¶ҵԤcharya

㷢֤ȯбʾ127г22걨ҵԤ¶Ϊ34%һĴԡAɷǽڵ걨Ԥ棩ĸͬΪ55.8%22Q346.6%ƣ󻷱Ϊ-29.6%ШЭ2018ļԡṹϣͿѵ22걨ͬΛ3У걨ҵԤ¶ʽϸٵҵҵҪڣֶ삩ε͵ZZ籣

﮿ҵ

ҵԥǰ20 ĺ˾11 ֻ 걨10ԥǰ2022 꾻 ԥ ԥ ԥ ԥ2022 꾻 22ԫ-26ԫͬ3121.58%-3707.33%

#

̼﮼۸Ѿ˳µۣ118чؼ̼﮾Ϊ47.5Ԫ/֣20221156.75Ԫ/ֵļ89.25Ԫ/֣16%С˶ҵʿʾ׶αμ8ȡг֣Ȼάָλ𵴡

֤ȯбʾԤ2023ϰ̼Խάֹţ°ӭּʹʣ2023ȫԴԤƽͷ35.22023ȫԴΪ40%ҵٴｽ100%С͵ҵΪ75%ô2023һȻļȣƽֱΪ-0.10.42.64.7LCE°20ʼＫ2LCE(̼20Ｋ3)

2021

1µ걨Ԥ¶ȫ2 걨ԤΪʽעص㡣2021 걨Ԥɵı걨Ԥǰ20λĸ20222 ȫǣȫӮָ֤Ƿ(3%)13ֻ2 Ƿ10%ռȳ60%ָֽϺʱҵѤɻӮófile

See also  Please see the data flow from the front line of production - directly on the resumption of work and production in Shanghai - Teller Report

You may also like

Incremental imports of Mongolian coal remain stable. The...

Used tyres: here’s what happens to them and...

Liu Zuohu “spoilers” OnePlus Ace 2 will be...

Domestic mobile games will attract 62.4 billion yuan...

The annual report is expected to increase shares...

The speed is 10GB/s! PCIe 5.0 SSD is...

Tesla’s financial report is happy, but it is...

Suspected Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti prototype graphics card...

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: “Vegetable Basket”...

Many factors are good for the sugar market;...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy