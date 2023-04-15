04/15/2023 – Glücksspirale: An overview of the winning numbers on Saturday

The right Glücksspirale winning numbers can this time bring you 2.1 million euros immediately or a limited pension, assuming you are extremely lucky. Here you will find information on the lucky spiral draw on April 15, 2023, chances of winning and rules of the game.

Now you are there: The winning numbers in the luck spiral from 04/15/2023 and you also know whether you have landed a hit with your numbers. Every Saturday you can win 2.1 million euros or a considerable immediate pension with your Glücksspirale lottery ticket. In the pension variant, the winner receives €10,000 per month, but for a maximum of 20 years. You can read the numbers and all other facts about the draw here!

Glücksspirale winning numbers on April 15, 2023 at a glance

Class winning numbers Prize class 7 7 8 4 4 1 7 6 Prize class 6 1 9 2 8 5 9 9 1 9 5 4 9 Prize class 5 1 9 6 8 4 Prize class 4 4 8 6 8 Prize class 3 9 2 5 Prize class 2 5 1 Prize class 1 0

(All information without guarantee, source: lotto.de.)

More interesting information about the Glücksspirale can be found directly at lotto.de

The drawing of the numbers in the lucky spiral on Saturday, April 15th, 2023 on TV and online

Every Saturday the Glücksspirale numbers are drawn by the state lottery administration in Munich. Unfortunately, you have to do without a live draw, but ARD will present the current winning numbers on TV at 7:57 p.m. But you can also find out about them in video text (ARD text, page 587), in the lottery acceptance point or here on news.de.

Probabilities and win amounts in the lucky spiral

A lot has changed in the luck spiral. There is only one winning number in the top prize classes and the immediate pension is not paid out for life, but for a maximum of 20 years. As a result, profits have increased. There is now 10,000 euros in prize category 5, 100 euros each in prize categories 3 and 4 and 25 euros in prize category 2. The main prize of the lucky spiral also remains lucrative. 10,000 euros are paid out monthly, even if only for a limited time. The probability of winning the highest prize category is 1 in 10 million.

Participation in the Glücksspirale costs €5 per lottery ticket plus the respective processing fee of the state lottery company. In some federal states, you can only hold a share of a Glücksspirale ticket (at €2.50 or €1.00). But then only the corresponding share of the profit is paid out. Therefore, the number of wins may be shown with one decimal place.

What are the rules of the Glücksspirale?

Glücksspirale is a number lottery with 7 prize categories. This means that, depending on the prize category, a 1- to 7-digit winning number is drawn. The exception is prize category 6, where there are 2 winning numbers consisting of 6 digits. To see if you’ve landed a hit in one of the prize divisions, simply compare the number on your ticket with the numbers drawn, starting with the last digit. If all 7 digits are correct, you have drawn the maximum prize. In the highest prize class 7, you have the choice between an immediate prize of 2.1 million euros or an immediate annuity of 10,000 euros per month, limited to 20 years. In almost all federal states, the lucky spiral is also offered on the lottery ticket. Even with a correct final digit in prize class 1, you get 10 euros back and thus twice the stake.

Last acceptance of the Glücksspirale numbers on April 22nd, 2023?

The acceptance deadline for the Glücksspirale varies in the federal states. In this table you will find the corresponding times for your state. If you want to take part in the lucky spiral, you can also play online. The advantage of playing online is that you can choose the ticket number for the Glücksspirale lottery yourself. The ticket number is printed on the lottery ticket in the lottery shops.

Federal State Saturday Baden-Wuerttemberg 7:00 p.m Bayern 7:00 p.m Berlin 7:00 p.m Brandenburg 6:55 p.m Bremen 7:00 p.m Hamburg 6:59 p.m Hesse 7:00 p.m Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 7:00 p.m Lower Saxony 7:00 p.m North Rhine-Westphalia 6:59 p.m Rhineland-Palatinate 7:00 p.m Saarland 7:00 p.m Saxony 7:00 p.m Saxony-Anhalt 7:00 p.m Schleswig-Holstein 7:00 p.m Thuringia 7:00 p.m

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from Lotto.de. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

+++ Play the lottery – but with responsibility: Participation from the age of 18. gambling can be addictive. More info at www.spielen-mit-verantwortung.de or on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00. +++

roj/news.de