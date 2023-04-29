04/29/2023 – Drawing of the Glückspirale numbers: With the right winning numbers on Saturday to 2.1 million euros

The drawing of the balls in the lucky spiral is over and promises a lot of money again this Saturday: 2.1 million euros paid out immediately or monthly as a pension. Here you will find information on the lucky spiral draw on April 29th, 2023, chances of winning and rules of the game.

The drawing of the balls in the luck spiral from April 29th, 2023 is over and the winning numbers are known. Here you can read whether you have chosen the right numbers for €2.1 million or an impressive monthly pension of €10,000 this time. The “Lotto pension” is limited and only lasts for 20 years. As always, you can read the winning numbers for the prize categories here, updated daily!

Glücksspirale numbers on April 29, 2023 according to prize categories

Class winning numbers Prize class 7 5 7 8 5 5 2 2 Prize class 6 8 7 5 4 9 9 9 6 1 3 7 1 Prize class 5 0 8 8 1 4 Prize class 4 3 9 2 3 Prize class 3 1 8 7 Prize class 2 3 1 Prize class 1 3

Where can I find out the winning numbers of the lucky spiral on April 29th, 2023?

Every Saturday the Glücksspirale numbers are drawn by the state lottery administration in Munich. Unfortunately, you have to do without a live draw, but ARD will present the current winning numbers on TV at 7:57 p.m. But you can also find out about them in video text (ARD text, page 587), in the lottery acceptance point or here on news.de.

Happiness Spiral Winning Levels

A lot has changed in the luck spiral. There is only one winning number in the top prize classes and the immediate pension is not paid out for life, but for a maximum of 20 years. As a result, profits have increased. There is now 10,000 euros in prize category 5, 100 euros each in prize categories 3 and 4 and 25 euros in prize category 2. The main prize of the lucky spiral also remains lucrative. 10,000 euros are paid out monthly, even if only for a limited time. The probability of winning the highest prize category is 1 in 10 million.

Participation in the Glücksspirale costs €5 per lottery ticket plus the respective processing fee of the state lottery company. In some federal states, you can only hold a share of a Glücksspirale ticket (at €2.50 or €1.00). But then only the corresponding share of the profit is paid out. Therefore, the number of wins may be shown with one decimal place.

How do I guess correctly in the lucky spiral?

Glücksspirale is a number lottery with 7 prize categories. This means that, depending on the prize category, a 1- to 7-digit winning number is drawn. The exception is prize category 6, where there are 2 winning numbers consisting of 6 digits. If you want to know if you’ve won, simply read your ticket number from left to right and compare the final digit with the winning numbers drawn. The grand prize is yours if they all match. You then have the choice between 2.1 million euros or an immediate pension of 10,000 euros per month, limited to 20 years. In almost all federal states, the lucky spiral is also offered on the lottery ticket. Even with a correct final digit in prize class 1, you get 10 euros back and thus twice the stake.

When is the acceptance deadline for the Glücksspirale on Saturday, May 6th, 2023?

The acceptance deadline for the Glücksspirale varies in the federal states. In this table you will find the corresponding times for your state. If you want to take part in the lucky spiral, you can also play online. The advantage of playing online is that you can choose the ticket number for the Glücksspirale lottery yourself. The ticket number is printed on the lottery ticket in the lottery shops.

Federal State Saturday Baden-Wuerttemberg 7:00 p.m Bayern 7:00 p.m Berlin 7:00 p.m Brandenburg 6:55 p.m Bremen 7:00 p.m Hamburg 6:59 p.m Hesse 7:00 p.m Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 7:00 p.m Lower Saxony 7:00 p.m North Rhine-Westphalia 6:59 p.m Rhineland-Palatinate 7:00 p.m Saarland 7:00 p.m Saxony 7:00 p.m Saxony-Anhalt 7:00 p.m Schleswig-Holstein 7:00 p.m Thuringia 7:00 p.m

