11
(06198)
ͨƾAPPѶൺ(06198)棬2023627գ˾ֱɽۿոۼCheck˾(ոۼ)ɽۿ̨ۼCheck˾(̨ۼ)شʲЭ顣
Э飬˾ЭAΪΛ9ɷۼֽ֧ķʽчоۼųеоƷͷ˾(Ʒ˾)100%Ȩʵԭͷ˾(ʵ)50.00%Ȩoڸḿڷ˾(o)100%Ȩ;̨ۼųе̨9ɷ˾(̨)67.56%Ȩ̨ۼ۸˾(● )60.00%Ȩɽġܵ˾( Ϲܵ)53.88%Ȩ̨ۺͶʷч˾(ۺͶ)64.91%Ȩ̨Ӫ˾(ӪϹ˾)100%Ȩͬʱ˾ⷢAΪνļʽ
⣬ڽ齻״ڲȷ ͣΪȷϢ¶ƽάͶȨ棬Ϻ֤ȯеĹ˾AɹƱ۸쳣˾Ͻ룬˾Aɽ2023628ͣספƤƹ˾ͣͣ(ͣ)ʮϽϽͣAɹƱס˾Aͣڼ䣬Ϲ. ˾еĹ˾Hɽнס
