07/01/2023 – Drawing of the lucky spiral numbers: pension immediately or over 2 million on Saturday

With a lot of luck, the lucky spiral will make you a millionaire this time. It’s again about 2.1 million euros or a stately immediate pension. The current lucky spiral winning numbers from July 1st, 2023 and all other information can be found here.

The lucky spiral numbers, 07/01/2023

ClassWinning NumbersWin Class 72 0 4 7 7 5 2Win Class 64 0 7 8 9 29 3 6 0 4 1Win Class 53 3 3 6 7Win Class 45 7 0 1Win Class 37 5 5Win Class 27 0Win Class 13

(All information without guarantee, source: lotto.de.)

Where can I find out the winning numbers in the Glücksspiral?

Every Saturday the Glücksspirale numbers are drawn by the state lottery administration in Munich. Unfortunately, you have to do without a live draw, but ARD will present the current winning numbers on TV at 7:57 p.m. But you can also find out about them in video text (ARD text, page 587), in the lottery acceptance point or here on news.de.

Prize classes and prizes of the lucky spiral

A lot has changed in the luck spiral. There is only one winning number in the top prize classes and the immediate pension is not paid out for life, but for a maximum of 20 years. As a result, profits have increased. There is now 10,000 euros in prize category 5, 100 euros each in prize categories 3 and 4 and 25 euros in prize category 2. The main prize of the lucky spiral also remains lucrative. 10,000 euros are paid out monthly, even if only for a limited time. The probability of winning the highest prize category is 1 in 10 million.

Participation in the Glücksspirale costs €5 per lottery ticket plus the respective processing fee of the state lottery company. In some federal states, you can only hold a share of a Glücksspirale ticket (at €2.50 or €1.00). But then only the corresponding share of the profit is paid out. Therefore, the number of wins may be shown with one decimal place.

How does participation in the Glücksspire work?

In the case of the Glücksspirale, one winning number is drawn for each prize category, and in prize category 6, as an exception, 2 winning numbers are drawn. How many digits each winning number has is derived from the winning class number. Prize category 1 begins with a 1-digit winning number, prize category 2 follows with a 2-digit number, etc. The lucky spiral is therefore considered a number lottery. If you want to know if you’ve won, simply read your ticket number from left to right and compare the last digit with the winning numbers drawn. The grand prize is yours if they all match. You then have the choice between 2.1 million euros or an immediate pension of 10,000 euros per month, limited to 20 years. In almost all federal states, the lucky spiral is also offered on the lottery ticket. Even with a correct final digit in prize class 1, you get 10 euros back and thus twice the stake.

Closing date for the Saturday draw in the Glücksspire?

The acceptance deadline for the Glücksspirale varies in the federal states. In this table you will find the corresponding times for your state. If you want to take part in the lucky spiral, you can also play online. The advantage of playing online is that you can choose the ticket number for the Glücksspirale lottery yourself. The ticket number is printed on the lottery ticket in the lottery shops.

StateSaturdayBaden-Württemberg7:00 p.m.Bavaria7:00 p.m.Berlin7:00 p.m.Brandenburg6:55 p.m.Bremen7:00 p.m.Hamburg6:59 p.m.Hesse7:00 p.m.Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania7:00 p.m.Lower Saxony7:00 p.m.North Rhine-Westphalia6:59 p.m.Rhineland-Palatinate7:00 p.m.Saarland7:00 p.m Saxony7:00 p.m.Saxony-Anhalt19 :00 p.m. Schleswig-Holstein 19:00 p.m. Thuringia 19:00 p.m

