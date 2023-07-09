07/08/2023 – Lucky spiral draw: An overview of the winning numbers on Saturday

The winning numbers are here and can make you Lucky Spiral millionaire again if you bet on the right numbers. Here you can now find out whether you won this time and all other information about the lucky spiral draw on July 8th, 2023.

The drawing of the balls in the luck spiral from 08.07.2023 was carried out and the numbers that bring luck are fixed. Here you can read whether you have chosen the right numbers this time for €2.1 million or a substantial monthly pension of €10,000. The “Lotto pension” is limited and only lasts for 20 years. Here you will find all information about the Glücksspirale, all rules and publication times.

Winning numbers in the lucky spiral on 07/08/2023

Classwinning numbersprize class 73 4 6 3 2 6 0 prize class 67 7 4 0 8 61 0 0 3 7 4 prize class 51 7 2 7 2 prize class 41 8 6 4 prize class 31 2 2 prize class 25 3 prize class 18

Where can I find out the lucky spiral numbers on 07/08/2023?

Every Saturday the Glücksspirale numbers are drawn by the state lottery administration in Munich. Unfortunately, you have to do without a live draw, but ARD will present the current winning numbers on TV at 7:57 p.m. But you can also find out about them in video text (ARD text, page 587), in the lottery acceptance point or here on news.de.

Profits and chances for the lucky spiral

A lot has changed in the luck spiral. There is only one winning number in the top prize classes and the immediate pension is not paid out for life, but for a maximum of 20 years. As a result, profits have increased. There is now 10,000 euros in prize category 5, 100 euros each in prize categories 3 and 4 and 25 euros in prize category 2. The main prize of the lucky spiral also remains lucrative. 10,000 euros are paid out monthly, even if only for a limited time. The probability of winning the highest prize category is 1 in 10 million.

Participation in the Glücksspirale costs €5 per lottery ticket plus the respective processing fee of the state lottery company. In some federal states, you can only hold a share of a Glücksspirale ticket (at €2.50 or €1.00). But then only the corresponding share of the profit is paid out. Therefore, the number of wins may be shown with one decimal place.

How does participation in the Glücksspire work?

Glücksspirale is a number lottery with 7 prize categories. This means that, depending on the prize category, a 1- to 7-digit winning number is drawn. The exception is prize category 6, where there are 2 winning numbers consisting of 6 digits. If you want to know if you’ve won, simply read your ticket number from left to right and compare the last digit with the winning numbers drawn. The grand prize is yours if they all match. In the highest prize class 7, you have the choice between an immediate prize of 2.1 million euros or an immediate annuity of 10,000 euros per month, limited to 20 years. In almost all federal states, the lucky spiral is also offered on the lottery ticket. Even with a correct final digit in prize class 1, you get 10 euros back and thus twice the stake.

Until when can I play Glücksspirale on Saturday?

The acceptance deadline for the Glücksspirale varies in the federal states. In this table you will find the corresponding times for your state. If you want to take part in the lucky spiral, you can also play online. The advantage of playing online is that you can choose the ticket number for the Glücksspirale lottery yourself. The ticket number is printed on the lottery ticket in the lottery shops.

StateSaturdayBaden-Württemberg7:00 p.m.Bavaria7:00 p.m.Berlin7:00 p.m.Brandenburg6:55 p.m.Bremen7:00 p.m.Hamburg6:59 p.m.Hesse7:00 p.m.Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania7:00 p.m.Lower Saxony7:00 p.m.North Rhine-Westphalia6:59 p.m.Rhineland-Palatinate7:00 p.m.Saarland7:00 p.m Saxony7:00 p.m.Saxony-Anhalt19 :00 p.m. Schleswig-Holstein 19:00 p.m. Thuringia 19:00 p.m

