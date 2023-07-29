07/29/2023 – Draw in the lucky spiral: Up to 2.1 million euros with the winning numbers on Saturday

Will someone land the big hit this time and take home 2.1 million euros from prize class 7? As always, you can find all information about the Glücksspirale draw on July 29, 2023, rules and chances here.

The drawing of the balls in the luck spiral from 07/29/2023 is completed and the winning numbers stand firm. Here you can read whether you chose the right numbers for €2.1 million or a monthly pension of €10,000 this time. The “Lotto pension” is limited and only lasts for 20 years. As always, you can read the numbers and all other facts about the draw here, updated daily!

Winning numbers in the lucky spiral on July 29, 2023 according to winning categories

ClassWinning NumbersWin Class 70 4 3 0 2 0 9Win Class 62 7 7 4 9 69 0 3 9 6 2Win Class 57 2 4 6 0Win Class 46 5 4 6Win Class 37 6 0Win Class 26 3Win Class 15

Where can I find out the lucky spiral winning numbers?

Every Saturday the Glücksspirale numbers are drawn by the state lottery administration in Munich. Unfortunately, you have to do without a live draw, but ARD will present the current winning numbers on TV at 7:57 p.m. But you can also find out about them in video text (ARD text, page 587), in the lottery acceptance point or here on news.de.

Prize classes in the luck spiral

A lot has changed in the luck spiral. There is only one winning number in the top prize classes and the immediate pension is not paid out for life, but for a maximum of 20 years. As a result, profits have increased. There is now 10,000 euros in prize category 5, 100 euros each in prize categories 3 and 4 and 25 euros in prize category 2. The main prize of the lucky spiral also remains lucrative. 10,000 euros are paid out monthly, even if only for a limited time. The probability of winning the highest prize category is 1 in 10 million.

Participation in the Glücksspirale costs €5 per lottery ticket plus the respective processing fee of the state lottery company. In some federal states, you can only hold a share of a Glücksspirale ticket (at €2.50 or €1.00). But then only the corresponding share of the profit is paid out. Therefore, the number of wins may be shown with one decimal place.

How can participate in the lucky spiral?

The Glücksspirale is one of the number lotteries in which there is a winning number for each winning class, with the exception of winning class 6. There are two winning numbers here. If you want to know if you’ve won, simply read your ticket number from left to right and compare the final digit with the winning numbers drawn. All digits in prize class 7 match? direct hit! You then have the choice between 2.1 million euros or an immediate pension of 10,000 euros per month, limited to 20 years. In almost all federal states, the lucky spiral is also offered on the lottery ticket. Even with a correct final digit in prize class 1, you get 10 euros back and thus twice the stake.

Until when can I submit my winning numbers on Saturday?

The acceptance deadline for the Glücksspirale varies in the federal states. In this table you will find the corresponding times for your state. If you want to take part in the lucky spiral, you can also play online. The advantage of playing online is that you can choose the ticket number for the Glücksspirale lottery yourself. The ticket number is printed on the lottery ticket in the lottery shops.

StateSaturdayBaden-Württemberg7:00 p.m.Bavaria7:00 p.m.Berlin7:00 p.m.Brandenburg6:55 p.m.Bremen7:00 p.m.Hamburg6:59 p.m.Hesse7:00 p.m.Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania7:00 p.m.Lower Saxony7:00 p.m.North Rhine-Westphalia6:59 p.m.Rhineland-Palatinate7:00 p.m.Saarland7:00 p.m Saxony7:00 p.m.Saxony-Anhalt19 :00 p.m. Schleswig-Holstein 19:00 p.m. Thuringia 19:00 p.m

