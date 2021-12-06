At UBS, Ralph Hamers earned CHF 12.6 million in his second full year as CEO of the big bank.

The year before it had been 11.5 million.

Board President Colm Kelleher will receive CHF 4.8 million.

Hamers started at UBS on September 1, 2020 and took over as CEO on November 1. Of the CHF 12.6 million, CHF 2.9 million is fixed salary and CHF 9.7 million is variable salary.

Hamer’s predecessor, Sergio Ermotti, had received 13.3 million francs for 2020 and 12.5 million for 2019.

A total of CHF 106.9 million was paid out to the entire management of the largest Swiss bank in 2022, compared to CHF 107.8 million in the previous year. At twelve, however, there were also fewer members of the management board than in 2021 with fourteen. The variable salary component accounted for the majority at 81.1 million.

With a base salary of 2.5 million for the CEO and 1.5 million for the other executives, the salary level is unchanged since 2011, a spokesman said.

BoD proposes new share buyback program

The UBS Board of Directors will propose a new share buyback program to the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 5. This provides for buybacks worth up to 6 billion US dollars and should run over two years until 2025. The new share buyback program is to be launched immediately after the completion of the 2022 share buyback program, which is still ongoing, according to the invitation to the Annual General Meeting. Since the end of March 2022, UBS has been running a program that provides for the buyback of up to 6 billion registered shares by 2024. A cancellation by means of a capital reduction is planned for the repurchased shares. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes to the AGM that the currency of the share capital of the UBS Group be changed from Swiss francs to dollars. This is to align the share capital currency with the reporting currency.

Less in the bonus pot

Colm Kelleher, who has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS since April 2022, will receive CHF 4.8 million for his first year until the next Annual General Meeting. The entire Board of Directors earned 12.6 million, slightly more than 2021’s 12.1 million. Kelleher’s predecessor, Axel Weber, received CHF 5.2 million for the 2021/22 period.

The bonus pot for the entire group was CHF 3.3 billion for 2022 after CHF 3.7 billion in the previous year and was therefore 10 percent less. The loss in connection with the US hedge fund Archegos had a negative impact in 2021.

In 2020 it was 3.3 billion bonuses and in 2019 2.7 billion.

The largest Swiss bank generated 7.6 billion US dollars (+2 percent) last year. Adjusted for special effects, it was a fifth less profit.