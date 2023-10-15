$1.7 Billion Powerball Jackpot Won in Kern, California: Second Largest Prize in History

Kern, California- The California Lottery announced on Wednesday that the winner of the $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot was from Kern, central California. The lucky individual purchased their ticket at the Market & Liquor in Frazier Park.

The winning numbers for the jackpot were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, with a red ball number of 10. This massive prize is now the second largest in history, according to the California Lottery report.

The winner, who has not yet come forward, has up to a year to claim their prize. The Market & Liquor store where the ticket was purchased is hoping that the winner is a local resident. Co-owner Chris Khalil expressed his excitement, stating, “We are a small store in a town where everyone knows each other, we don’t sell that much lotto, so I hope the winner is local,” speaking with Univision 21.

In an interesting turn of events, the owners of the Market & Liquor store, Chris and his brother, were also fortunate after selling the winning Powerball ticket. They received $1 million as a retailer bonus.

To claim the $1.7 billion prize, the winner must visit the lottery offices to undergo a verification test and begin the claim process, according to Carolyn Becker, spokesperson for the California Lottery. Becker also clarified that residency or social security is not necessary to claim the prize, only proof of being over 18 years old.

The lucky winner will have the option to receive the entire prize in a single amount or in 30 payments.

