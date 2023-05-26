1 gram of gold, 100 yuan cheaper? !Gold “purchasing agents” are on fire: there are purchasing agents with a monthly income of 30,000

(Original title: 1 gram of gold, 100 yuan cheaper?! Gold “purchasing agent” is popular: there are surrogate purchasing agents with a monthly income of 30,000 yuan, and video anchors earn more than 3 million yuan in 5 days)

Generally speaking, May and June are the peak seasons for the wedding market, which also leads to hot sales of gold jewelry. In Shenzhen Shuibei Market, known as the “barometer” of the gold market, the recent high gold price has made the market very popular. Many gold purchasing agents gather here, and the business is good.

1 gram of gold, 100 yuan cheaper? ! Gold “purchasing agent” is on fire!

According to CCTV Finance, Ms. Lian has been engaged in gold purchasing for many years. When the reporter saw her, she was wandering between multiple gold and jewelry counters to help customers get goods. Ms. Lian releases the styles and specifications of gold products on social platforms every day. When customers see what they like, they will pay part of the deposit first, and pay the final payment after the goods arrive.

Lian Fu, a gold purchasing agent at the Shuibei Market in Shenzhen, Guangdong: Everyone is more willing to communicate online to save transportation costs. You can see the styles at the first time. Our peak sales volume is more than 100 pieces a day.

This year, the gold purchasing agency business in Shenzhen Shuibei Market is booming day by day, and even women have changed from part-time purchasing agents to full-time purchasing agents. She told the reporter that she would go to Shuibei to shoot gold goods at 9:00 every morning and stay for eight hours.

Lian Fu, a gold agent at the Shuibei Market in Shenzhen, Guangdong: Take this bracelet as an example. The wholesale price we get here today is 449 yuan per gram. Compared with some first-line brands, the price difference per gram is 100 yuan. The wholesale price and processing fee are also wholesale prices, so there will be a difference of several thousand yuan for a pair.

The reporter learned that with the increase in demand for weddings this year, the purchasing agent for wedding gold products has also increased a lot.

Zhu Jiawei, a gold purchasing agent at the Shuibei Market in Shenzhen, Guangdong: The amount of agent purchasing has increased by about 40% to 50% compared with last year. I mainly buy more styles for weddings, such as a set with bracelets, rings, earrings, etc., one to two hundred a month About one set, basically each set is hundreds of grams.

As a large-scale trading place mainly for wholesale and supplemented by retail, Shenzhen Shuibei Gold Market has gathered hundreds of gold dealers, producing more than 70% of the country’s jewelry and gold accessories. The rising demand for purchasing agents has also led more and more people to join the ranks of purchasing agents.

There are purchasing agents with a monthly income of 30,000, and video anchors earning more than 3 million in 5 days

According to Times Weekly, at 4 pm on May 12, the Jinzhan Jewelry Plaza in Shuibei was bustling with people. Huang Xing (pseudonym), who is engaged in purchasing gold and pearls, shuttles between multiple gold and jewelry counters, communicating with merchants from time to time, paying for and getting the goods, all in one go.

“I come to Shuibei once a month. I usually arrive at 10 am, and I stay busy until 1 am. I can earn 30,000-40,000 yuan once I come.” Huang Xing pointed to the counters around, “I just Walk around these counters, and go to see which counters are open. I know which counters of Shuibei Gold have the best workmanship, the most complete styles, and the best prices.”

When it comes to gold business experience, Huang Xing, who has been in the industry for 8 years, is very familiar with it and talks about it with eloquence. Huang Xing made a calculation: Assuming that the gold price of Shuibei Gold was 451 yuan/gram on that day, including the processing fee of 35 yuan, the price of a piece of gold jewelry would be about 486 yuan/gram; The standard, including the processing fee, is 560 yuan per gram after the discount. “Buying from me, a gold bracelet can save thousands of dollars.”

The offline gold purchasing business is in full swing, and online gold trading is also continuing to grow.

On May 12, Xiao Xue (pseudonym), a seller at the Shuibei Gold counter, said bluntly that many gold live broadcast rooms will purchase goods at the Shuibei counter. “I have a client who works as a live broadcast room with less than 50,000 followers on his account. He bought goods from us during the ‘May 1st’ period and earned more than 3 million yuan in 5 days.