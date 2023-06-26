1 US dollar against 150 yen once again entered the field of vision, investment giants are wary of Japanese intervention – yqqlm

1 dollar against 150 yen once again entered the field of vision, investment giants are wary of Japanese intervention

2023-06-26 23:45:04 Source: Financial circles share to:

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat and scan

Investment giant T. Quentin Fitzsimmons, global fixed-income portfolio manager at RowePrice, said the yen was falling near levels that would prompt Japan to intervene again. T． Rowe Price manages $1.35 trillion in assets.

Fitzsimmons said the 150-yen level “appears to be fairly sensitive,” especially with the latest data pointing to persistent inflationary pressures. The yen traded around 143.10 on Monday, off its lowest level since November.

Traders have been watching for official statements as the yen falls toward levels the government stepped up to support last year. The growing contrast between the Bank of Japan’s loose monetary policy and the hawkish stance of central banks such as the Federal Reserve continues to put pressure on the yen, which has depreciated by more than 8% against the dollar in 2023.

Japan’s top foreign exchange official Masato Kanda commented on the yen in Tokyo, saying that recent volatility has been excessive and the government does not rule out any options.

“Recently, the market has fluctuated too fast and has shown a unilateral trend,” said Masato Kanda. “We will be watching closely with a strong sense of urgency and respond appropriately to excessive volatility.”

Japanese officials intervened after the yen quickly fell toward 146 after the Bank of Japan met in September last year. In October, when the yen was rapidly approaching 152, the Japanese authorities further bought the yen.

“We are approaching the level of intervention we saw in September and October last year,” Fitzsimmons said. “If they intervene, it supports the yen, but the problem is that it’s at odds with their monetary policy stance — the yen is essentially telling you that monetary policy is too loose.”

Keywords to read: US dollar and Japanese yen

Editor in charge: Shi Wenrui RF13549

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

