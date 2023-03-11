Home Business 1 year war – are the 6 theses for the turning point still valid?
1 year war – are the 6 theses for the turning point still valid?

1 year war – are the 6 theses for the turning point still valid?

Episode 250

On the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz debate the consequences of the war, what has really changed permanently on the financial markets and how investors can take advantage of the new trends.

Other topics:

  • Against the interest rate slump at the banks – With which ETFs you can get involved in the ECB interest rates

  • Future market 3D printing – This is the player who now has imagination again

  • University or technical college – where does the better career start for you?

  • The Amazon of Africa – how things will continue according to the figures at Jumia and whether a capital increase is necessary

  • Boom in heat pumps – which blade manufacturers benefit from the transformation

