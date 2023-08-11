10 active female investors to keep an eye on

An online broker has identified the ten “top female investors” in Germany in 2023. We introduce them to you.

Female investors actively contribute to bringing the start-up industry forward. We Are / Getty Images

The online broker XTB has published a ranking of the ten top female investors in 2023. According to its own statements, XTB analyzed figures from the data provider Crunchbase and took into account, among other things, the number of investments and the diversity of the portfolio.

We introduce you to the investors of the XTB ranking:

1st place: Marie-Hélène Ametsreiter

The Munich native is a general partner at the early-stage investor Speedinvest and has been an investor in “2 Minutes 2 Million”, the Austrian version of “Die Höhle der Löwen”, since the second season. Among other things, she successfully invested in companies such as N26 or Personio in the early stages. It leads the XTB ranking with 14 partner investments in 2023. In addition, the broker rated both their portfolio diversity and their influence on the German startup ecosystem as “high”.

Platz 2: Judith Dada

As General Partner at Tech-VC La Famiglia, the former Facebook manager and Oxford graduate invested in Personio, Zavvy and Unlock, among others. Her investment focus is on startups powered by data or machine learning. “The investor enjoys an excellent reputation in the German startup ecosystem, with investments in a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare and finance,” says the evaluation of the ranking about the investor. According to XTB, Dada will already have twelve partner investments in 2023, making it second in the ranking.

Platz 3: Regina Hodits

The Munich native is also a top manager at a VC: Hodits is a partner at Wellington Partners, a company specializing in health investments. The doctor of biochemistry focuses primarily on early-stage and growth deals in the life sciences sector. Her successful investments include the software startup Celonis, the online broker Scalable Capital and Rigontec – a company that develops RNA immunotherapies for the treatment of tumors.

Platz 4: Sarah Finegan

The ex-Berliner is an investor in the global incubator and early stage VC Antler. Earlier this year she moved from Berlin to London, where she now works as a portfolio director. In more than ten years, she gained professional experience at the investment bank Goldman Sachs. Finegan invests in early-stage startups.

5th place: Laura Moeller

In June 2021, Laura Möller joined the Berlin office team of growth-stage VC Burda Principal Investments as an investment manager. Möller then switched from IBB Ventures. There sat on various supervisory boards, including remerge, Dalia Research and CareerFoundry, and managed several financing rounds.

6th place: Lina Chong

Lina Chong has been a partner at Target Global since the beginning of the year. The Berlin VC invests in startups in different phases – from pre-seed to pre-IPO. These include Delivery Hero, Revolut and Wefox.

Platz 7: Madeline Lawrence

At 26, the Berliner is one of the youngest investors in Germany. She is currently Head of DACH at early stage, marketplace, platform and SaaS investor Peak. Most recently, she invested in the Web3 startup Helio and the German fintech Bling. In an interview with the founding scene, she told how she became an investor and what makes the job interesting for her.

8th place: Rina Obi

The Berliner is an investor at Global Brain. There she invests in European early-stage startups with a focus on B2B SaaS, artificial intelligence and sustainability – including the banking platform Solaris, the AI ​​platform Cognigy, and the B2B financing platform Divido.

9th place: Manon Sarah Littek

Littek co-founded the Berlin Green Generation Fund. The fund invests in startups that develop technologies in the field of environmental sustainability. Most recently, she invested in the vegetarian dog food Vegdog, the sustainable cleaning agent startup One Five and the meat alternative manufacturer Lypid.

10th place: Claudia Nemat

Nemat is a board member of Deutsche Telekom, where he is responsible for the board area Europe and is responsible for the strategic management of the technology sector. As part of the “T Challenge”, a global competition by Telekom and T-Mobile US for startups, developers and developers, the company invested in a total of five startups in 2023, such as the Portuguese cybersecurity startup Naoris Protocol or the German startup Ubirch, das enables secure data exchange using blockchain technology.

