10 investments investors should be making now, according to top analysts

US stocks have been soaring in recent months. Strategists think the rally can continue.

If the S&P 500 avoids a setback, it could be close to its all-time high.

Here are 10 ways to invest now to take advantage of the market’s uptrend.

Investors unprepared for the remarkable stock market rally of the past three months may not have missed their chance entirely. That’s according to several strategists Business Insider spoke to recently.

