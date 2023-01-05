In addition to as many as 10 distinctive notebooks, ROG today also brought a desktop mini host-ROG Ice Blade X.

It only has a volume of 10 liters, and its specific measurements are 28.69 cm in height, 11.5 cm in width, and 32.3 cm in depth, which is about 40% smaller than the previous generation G21.and adopts screw-free and disassembly-free design, players can easily upgrade the internal hardware.

Metal body material, optional transparent side panels, front panel Shenguang synchronization special effects, can be used as decorations on the desktop.

configuration,It has the top 13th generation Core i9-13900KF processor, and the graphics card is actually the unreleased RTX 4070(It will never be a mobile version).

Heat dissipation is also unambiguous,Customized high-efficiency integrated water cooling can be selectedand built-in power supply.

Other aspects provide 16GB DDR5-4800 memory (expandable to 64GB), 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E wireless network card and so on.

The specific launch date and price have not yet been announced.