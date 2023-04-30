$10 million in sales through Amazon – that’s how I did it

Robert Gomez runs ads and has found ways to differentiate his product. Coffee

Robert Gomez has generated sales of over ten million dollars (9.1 million euros) with the sale of his products related to the Kaffe brand on Amazon. According to him, it’s hard to stay competitive at Amazon. However, in order to compete with other brands, Gomez has developed several strategies.

This essay is based on a conversation with Robert Gomez, an Atlanta entrepreneur. Business Insider has verified the revenue and profits based on documents. The following text has been edited for length and clarity.

I’ve always liked extra income. My first foray into Amazon was about seven years ago when I started selling planners and notebooks part-time.