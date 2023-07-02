10 million Switzerland: What kind of immigration is needed?

By the end of this year, Switzerland will have 9 million inhabitants. This population growth is a concern – and the topic is being managed, especially in the 2023 election year. We have delved into it.

The Swiss population growth is a consequence of immigration. It is necessary for the economy of our country – and for the AHV. With the generation of baby boomers, many are retiring at the same time. That’s why more people are needed to work and pay in.

How much immigration is correct?

But is that true? And can our country stand so much immigration? We discussed this in our “Let’s Talk” debate format.

Migration researcher Denise Efionayi from the University of Neuchâtel was in the studio. She discussed with Sandro Cattacin, sociologist at the University of Geneva.

“It’s important not to always see migration as a problem, but rather as a resource and potential,” says Denise Efionayi.

“Migration is in Switzerland’s interest”

On the one hand, a wealthy country like Switzerland has a special duty. “But on the other hand, it’s ultimately in all of our interests,” she says. As a good example, she mentions how Switzerland deals with refugees from Ukraine. “These people were accepted pragmatically and it worked out well.”

According to Efionayi, integration succeeds when people are involved and accepted from the start. “Switzerland has a lot of experience with it.”

But often a second generation is needed. “The first generation sometimes works in less skilled jobs than the backpack they bring would allow.” This will then be made up for in the second.

The Swiss population is growing very quickly compared to other countries, faster than all other countries in Europe and at a similar rate to the USA, as the following chart shows:

So should Switzerland regulate its immigration? Sociologist Sandro Cattacin says: “It needs regulation and also an idea for regulation that is a little more modern than what we have now.” The current migration policy does not take enough account of the needs of society.

“No 10 million Switzerland” discussed

Cattacin describes the problem as follows: They look for specialists, but don’t let in those who don’t have high qualifications.

Every well-educated person creates work for an uneducated person. “These are the undocumented people who are in the cities and solve household problems,” he explains.

The initiative of the right-wing conservative Swiss People’s Party (SVP) “No 10 million Switzerland” was launched on July 1st. According to swissinfo.ch, she had previously caused disputes within the party. The conservative, migration-skeptical wing fought for it. More liberal circles in the party had also warned of the effects on the Swiss economy.

The initiative text wants Switzerland not to exceed the threshold of ten million inhabitants by 2050. Switzerland should set up an immigration brake for this purpose.

The initiative also requires the Federal Council to draw up a plan for “independent control of the immigration of foreigners through maximum numbers and quotas”.

Sandro Cattacin sees the “No 10 million Switzerland” initiative as a “very dangerous combination” with an “instrumentalization of xenophobia” on the one hand and a “conservative Switzerland that stages itself against the city and against migration” on the other . The cities are currently looking for people. “They want more migration,” says Cattacin.

perspectives from abroad

In the “Let’s Talk” discussion about migration, three Swiss abroad also contribute their perspectives. Hans Broder is a member of SVP International and lives in Mexico City. The young entrepreneur says that the inhabitants of this metropolis of 25 million have long since gotten used to the close coexistence. “Nevertheless, people are worried,” he reports and is convinced: “If you don’t regulate migration, conflicts will arise.”

Walter Denz lives in Latvia, he is a member of the FDP International. He doesn’t trust the EU to be able to solve the challenges at Europe’s external borders. “There is no distribution key that would work.” And politicians are afraid to stand up for refugees. “We will continue to see these reflections in the future,” says Denz.

Pascal Cuttat in Nairobi worked in the humanitarian field in many crisis areas

from which people had to flee. Cuttat is also a National Council candidate for the SP. He says: “There is a consensus in Switzerland that people who need protection should also be given this protection.”

