Provincial “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprises in Xiaoshan District have added 10

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-01 07:55

Recently, the Economic and Information Department of Zhejiang Province announced the list of the first batch of “specialized, refined and new” small and medium-sized enterprises in Zhejiang Province in 2022. Datian CNC Machine Tools, Xingzhi Yunqi, TianqiTen companies including machinery, Benma chemical fiber spinning, Saifut equipment, Zhaofeng electromechanical, spring washer, core gravity, permanent magnet group and Wanlong machinery were successfully selected. Up to now, there are 52 provincial-level “specialized, specialized, and new” small and medium-sized enterprises in our district.

Provincial-level “specialized, refined and new” small and medium-sized enterprises are an important part of the high-quality enterprise gradient cultivation system. It has been focusing on certain sub-fields for a long time, and has been cultivating meticulously in terms of technical process and product quality. It has the characteristics of high professionalism, strong innovation ability and great development potential.

As a component manufacturer specializing in the production of automotive wheel hub bearing units, Zhaofeng Electromechanical has been deeply engaged in the main business for more than 20 years, and has accumulated rich R&D and manufacturing experience, market and supply chain resources in the field of automotive wheel hub bearing units. In the “integration of industrialization and industrialization”, Zhaofeng Electromechanical took the lead in implementing “machine substitution” in the industry, and successfully used robots in the field of automobile wheel bearing unit manufacturing. , An integrated robot automatic production line. In recent years, on the basis of the full implementation of machine substitution, it has actively promoted the construction of digital factories and the application of enterprise big data, as well as the application development of 5G technology, and has achieved important results in intelligent and digital transformation. be continuously improved.

Core Gravity focuses on semiconductor integrated circuits and 5G subdivision industries. It is a technology-based high-tech enterprise based on talents, with R&D as the core and innovation as the driving force. Today, it has the strength of an invisible champion in the segments of consumer electronics chips and information security chips. Not long ago, Gravity, as the first drafter of the group standard, drafted industry standards such as general technical requirements for USB charging cables. In addition, the company has been continuously involved in the peripheral business of mobile phones, covering fields such as fast charging chips, information security chips, smart audio chips, and NFC near field communication chips. The comprehensive market share of its data line fast charging management chip products ranks at the forefront of the industry.

Next, the District Economic and Information Bureau will cooperate with other district-level relevant departments to achieve cross-departmental collaborative cultivation; properly solve the difficulties of “specialized, specialized and new” enterprises in listing, financing, talent, technology, etc.; Enterprise Service Specialist” system, improve the service intensity for “specialized, specialized, and new” enterprises, implement precise cultivation and assistance, follow up corporate demands in a timely manner, strengthen business communication, expand business scenarios, link industrial resources, and help “specialized, specialized, and specialized” enterprises. New “enterprise high-quality development. “We will also vigorously publicize and promote typical cases of innovation and excellence, enhance the brand influence of ‘specialized, refined, and new’ enterprises, summarize and refine typical experiences and practices in the work of cultivating and upgrading, and comprehensively create a high-level support for small and medium-sized enterprises. A good atmosphere for quality development.” said the relevant person in charge of the District Economic and Information Bureau.