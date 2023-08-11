10% of 2023 profits from extra profits. Banks open to dialogue with Palazzo Chigi

ROMA – The Quirinale signs the Omnibus decree which contains the tax on bank extra profits, then published in the Official Gazette. It means that the ABI, which represents the institutions, will have 59 days to mitigate the amount and the impact on credit, working alongside the institutions and Parliament.

The Italian banks, concealing their irritation at a measure imposed before the holidays and without a confrontation, remotely met yesterday morning the Presidential Committee Abi and chose the strategy of dialogue.

