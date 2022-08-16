Home Business 10-year BTP rates uphill and steeper curve, this is how Italian government bonds will be close to the elections on 25 September
10-year BTP rates uphill and steeper curve, this is how Italian government bonds will be close to the elections on 25 September

Rising yields and steeper curve for Italian government bonds between now and the end of the quarter. This is what emerges from the latest Bloomberg survey. Italy’s 2-year to 10-year yield curve is expected to rise to 221 basis points by the end of the third quarter from the current 170 basis points. These would be levels close to the peaks of the last six months (the curve reached a minimum of 156 basis points and a maximum of 225 basis points in this period of time).

2-year yields are seen to rise slightly to 1.39% from the current 1.3%, while those of 10-year BTPs to 3.6% from the current 3%. The Italian GDP growth forecast for the third quarter is + 1.5%.

From now until the end of the quarter, Italy will be grappling with the appointment of the political elections on 25 September which could fuel the volatility on BTPs.

