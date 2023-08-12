10 years Paw Patrol – The money machine in the children’s room – News

Contents

Thanks to clever marketing, the cartoon series about puppies has become a billion dollar brand.

On August 12, 2013, the first episode of a series flickered across the screens in the USA, which has since been considered the most commercially successful preschool children’s show of all time: Paw Patrol. The series has grown into a brand that has made $14 billion in sales in a decade.

The plots of the approximately 20-minute episodes are simple. There’s a problem in the town of Adventure Bay, and 10-year-old Ryder and his puppy friends are called to help. Thanks to their vehicles and other technical aids, they solve all problems and thus restore order.

The power of a brand

The television series, which will have 230 episodes by the end of 2023, is now broadcast in almost every country in the world. It reaches 350 million households. The target group are children between the ages of three and six – and according to marketing studies, almost every child in this age group knows Paw Patrol. The word PAW is an abbreviation for “Pups At Work” (“puppy at work”, where “Paw” also means “paw”).

Over the past decade, Paw Patrol has grown into a money machine in the nursery. Children’s toys, licensed products ranging from toothpaste and ice cream to bed linen and snack boxes, as well as live performances and cinema films generate sales of almost two billion dollars a year worldwide – and the trend is rising.

There is almost nothing that does not exist

Legend: SRF toy vehicles

Legend: Frozen SRF

Legend: SRF cuddly toys

Legend: SRF drinking cup

Legend: Toothpaste SRF

Cute puppies as a clever marketing idea

The toy business is the reason why the series exists in the first place. In 2010, the Canadian toy company Spinmaster was looking for a way to successfully establish its children’s toy vehicles on the market. She asked well-known figures in children’s entertainment for suggestions for an action-packed animated series in which vehicles play an important role. The Brit Keith Chapman was also asked. He created “Bob the Builder” in 1999.

Legend: Keith Chapman, creator of Paw Patrol. SRF

The plot of this series: Bob the builder and his funny tools tackle renovations, new buildings and repairs with the battle cry “Yo, we can do it”. In the early 2000s, the TV series generated over $4 billion in revenue thanks to the sale of toys of all kinds. Bob the Builder was a simple idea that was a hit with kids up to the age of seven.

Legend: Every child knows: «Bob the Builder». Youtube / CBeebies

Robbie’s Rescue Dogs becomes Paw Patrol

Keith Chapman’s idea for Spinmaster was also simple: dogs who help their environment with their owners and whose kennels turn into vehicles. Chapman called his first draft “Robbie’s Rescue Dogs.

Spinmaster bought the idea and developed it further into Paw Patrol. Chapman continued to be involved as a consultant through the end of the first season. He no longer works on the series, but continues to earn royalties thanks to his option deal.

Keith Chapman’s first drawings for Paw Patrol

Spinmaster

Spinmaster

Spinmaster

Spinmaster

For Spinmaster, the Paw Patrol brand has always been big business. Last year, the group turned over two billion US dollars. A large portion of this is likely to have come from proceeds from Paw Patrol toys. But the Canadian toy manufacturer is by no means the only company that makes money from Chase, Marshall and Co. In the German-speaking area, the Cologne broadcaster Super RTL holds the broadcasting rights and the rights to the merchandising.

competition for the puppies

According to available figures, the brand around the pink pig Peppa Pig is as successful as Paw Patrol. Peppa Pig is also aimed at preschoolers. In 2019, the Peppa Pig brand had sales of $1.35 billion compared to nearly $2 billion for Paw Patrol.

Criticism of Commerce for Children

So it’s no wonder that Keith Chapman’s invention arouses conflicting feelings in many parents today. Some praise the values ​​underlying the series, above all helpfulness and team spirit. Others are scared of the money machine. “There are now simply too many products, Paw Patrol is everywhere,” says a mother in Basel. “It’s almost impossible to avoid it anymore,” complains another mother.

There are just too many products out there now, Paw Patrol is everywhere.

Criticizing the commerce surrounding the series is one thing. Add to that the problem of kids being attached to screens because of Paw Patrol. Keith Chapman sees the responsibility with the parents. “Parents need to be reasonable and limit the time their children spend in front of the television,” he says. He himself did the same with his four children. “Children shouldn’t spend hours and hours in front of the television,” he says.