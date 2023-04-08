Home Business 100% independent command Loongson 3D5000 high-performance CPU released: four-way 128-core, 4 times the performance–fast technology–technology changes the future
100% independent command Loongson 3D5000 high-performance CPU released: four-way 128-core, 4 times the performance–fast technology–technology changes the future

100% independent command Loongson 3D5000 high-performance CPU released: four-way 128-core, 4 times the performance–fast technology–technology changes the future

Fast Technology News, on the morning of April 8, at the Information Technology Independent Innovation Summit Forum held in Hebi, Loongson Zhongke officially released the Loongson 3D5000 processor, which is the latest member of the Loongson 5000 family and uses chiplet technology for the first time Two Loongson 3C5000s are packaged together to achieve 4 channels of 128 cores.

Loongson launched its own command system LoongArch in 2020. Since 2021 and 2022, Loongson 3A5000 for desktops and Loongson 3C5000 for servers have been released successively, with 4-core and 16-core architectures respectively. A 3C5000 package, achieved 32 cores, mainly for high-performance computing.

Loongson 3D5000 still adopts LoongArch, Loongson’s independent command set, which is 100% independent command of Loongson, without foreign authorization.

Loongson officially stated that Loongson 3D5000 has super computing power and excellent performance, which can meet the computing needs of general computing, large data centers, and cloud computing centers. The launch of Loongson 3D5000 marks that Loongson Zhongke has entered the domestic leading ranks in the field of server CPU chips.

In terms of specific structure,Loongson 3D5000 integrates 32 high-performance LA464 cores,Frequency 2.0GHz, support dynamic frequency and voltage adjustment, on-chip 64MB L3 shared cache, 8-channel DDR4-3200 ECC memory, 5 HT 3.0 high-speed interfaces, realizing dual-channel and four-channel CPU expansion support.

Loongson 3D5000 is packaged in LGA-4129, and its TDP power consumption is 300W, but the typical power consumption is only 150W. Calculated, each CPU consumes about 5W power consumption, and the energy efficiency is still very good.

In terms of performance, the SPEC 2006 score of Loongson 3D5000 exceeds 425, and the floating point part adopts dual 256bit vector units,The double-precision floating-point performance can reach 1TFLOPS ((1 trillion times), which is 4 times the performance of a typical ARM core.

Loongson 3D5000 can also be used with the self-developed Loongson 7A2000 bridge chip to support 2-way and 4-way CPUs. A single server can achieve 128 cores, and the 4-way CPU2006 fixed-floating point performance can reach more than 1500 points in actual measurements, and the parallel efficiency is very high.

In addition, the Stream performance of the 8-channel DDR4 memory of Loongson 3D5000 also exceeds 50GB,The performance of the bridge chip Godson 7A2000 is 400% higher than that of the previous generation.

One of the major advantages of domestic CPUs is security. Loongson 3D5000 has also done a lot in this regard. The proprietary mechanism can prevent Meltedown, Specter and other vulnerability attacks. It also integrates a secure and trusted module in the chip, which can replace external trusted chip.

Loongson 3D5000 also supports national secret algorithm, embedded independent security module, high-performance encryption and decryption efficiency can reach more than 5Gbps, enough to replace high-performance cipher machine.

Based on Loongson 3D5000, Loongson has also launched 2-way and 4-way server reference designs, CPU2006 performance can reach 800, 1500 points or more, floating point performance can reach 2T, 4TFLOPS.

The BMC (server remote management control chip) used by the server now also relies on foreign manufacturers,Fast Technology learned that Loongson also launched a self-developed BMC chip 2K0500 this time.LA264 architecture, frequency 500MHz, integrated 2D GDP, 32bit DDR3, etc., supports 1920×1080 60hz output, supports multiple management protocols, can replace foreign BMC chips, and help 100% localization of servers.

Loongson also launched the LoongArch cloud platform, based on Loongson 3D5000, Loongson 7A2000, BMC control chip and other independent chips to support printing cloud, education cloud, national security, hardware cloud, hybrid cloud and other scenarios, to achieve big data, distributed storage, artificial intelligence, Internet of things, blockchain, cloud security and high-performance computing capabilities.

