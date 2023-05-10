Home » 100% invalid, do I have to ask INPS to review my position?
Business

100% invalid, do I have to ask INPS to review my position?

by admin
100% invalid, do I have to ask INPS to review my position?

Dear reader,

the art. 25, paragraph 6 bis, of the decree law n. 90/2014 has simplified the procedure in the case of health certifications for civilly disabled or severely disabled subjects. In particular, the law provides that, pending any audit visits and the related verification process, the civilly handicapped and people with disabilities in possession of reports in which reviewability is envisaged retain all the rights acquired in the matter of benefits, services and concessions of any kind.

See also  Spot gold trading strategy on September 16: The Fed's aggressive interest rate hike expectations are topped, and gold prices are expected to continue to decline after breaking down. Provider FX678

You may also like

Genoa dam, the Tar cancels the assignment of...

This is what the countries are demanding at...

Treasury list wins at Enel, Scaroni president

Russia vs. the West – and the winner...

Resolution 3 of 08/05/2023 – Official visit of...

Open race between VW, BMW and Mercedes-Benz

Electric cars, chasm for public finances: what’s happening

Lufthansa: Group bosses demand more service from employees

Fazio-Damilano, the trumpet is ready: hours are counted...

Airbnb, golden quarter for the world king of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy