100% invalid, do I have to ask INPS to review my position?

Dear reader,

the art. 25, paragraph 6 bis, of the decree law n. 90/2014 has simplified the procedure in the case of health certifications for civilly disabled or severely disabled subjects. In particular, the law provides that, pending any audit visits and the related verification process, the civilly handicapped and people with disabilities in possession of reports in which reviewability is envisaged retain all the rights acquired in the matter of benefits, services and concessions of any kind.