Home » 10,000 euros starting capital for each child demands CDU general secretary
Business

10,000 euros starting capital for each child demands CDU general secretary

by admin
10,000 euros starting capital for each child demands CDU general secretary

It is a serious problem that social background has a major impact on children’s starting opportunities. “This is one of the reasons why we are campaigning for a real children’s opportunity package to give children who grow up in poverty better educational and future opportunities,” said Czaja. Czaja explained that the money should be paid into a joint fund that would be properly managed by an independent institution.

See also  The lash of the ECB: "Recovery Fund is immediately operational, the markets are watching us"

You may also like

Pensions increases in May: richer checks for pensioners!

Retirement at 63: With this loophole, you can...

Nanni Moretti, “The sun of the future” debut...

SpaceX’s latest rocket test exploded and disintegrated 4...

Does the deposit have to go up? debate...

Procter & Gamble: sales forecasts on the rise

50 euros subsidy at Comdirect: This is how...

Fincantieri and Leonardo at the National Diving Center...

Nearly 20% of the mainland’s youth unemployment experts:...

Sundar Pichai – Google boss made $226 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy