The technical safety of elevators must be checked once a year by testing organizations such as TÜV and Dekra. In 2022, this was the case with almost 657,000 elevator systems in Germany, after 649,941 in the previous year. The actual number of elevators is likely to be higher. The industry estimates that there are 100,000 installations that are not controlled. Unlike cars, whose last check can be read from the sticker on the vehicle, elevators are hidden in houses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook