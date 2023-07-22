Home » 100,000 new mobile homes per year – Germany, parked up with white cupboards
Business

100,000 new mobile homes per year – Germany, parked up with white cupboards

Motorhomes promise great freedom on four wheels. With them, owners can spontaneously drive off wherever they feel like it and wherever the weather forecast takes them without having to book or make appointments. Theoretically.

In practice, however, motorhome owners are increasingly ending up not in a secluded spot in nature, but in front of a locked barrier. Instead of the water or mountain view they were hoping for, they are looking at a wall of mobile homes. The same finding from the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts to the Bavarian Oberland: all parked up with white cupboards. The over-presence of recreational vehicles in public spaces is becoming an increasing annoyance for their users and for people not related to camping anyway.

