$100,000 Powerball Prize Won in Puerto Rico

Last Saturday’s Powerball draw saw a lucky winner in Puerto Rico take home a prize of $100,000. The winning numbers for the draw were 25, 27, 36, 37, 63, and the red skittle with the number 7, according to the Electronic Lottery.

Participants in the Powerball draw have the option to receive the prize in two forms. The winner can either choose to receive $1.080 million paid in annual increments or opt for a single payment of $558.1 million before taxes.

In addition to the Powerball draw, another exciting event took place. The Double Play draw revealed the winning numbers as 31-37-39-54-65, along with the red skittle with the number 14. Interestingly, the Electronic Lottery announced on their social media platforms that there was a secondary prize winner in the Powerball draw. The winning ticket was automatically generated and sold at ESTETICA MILLIE in the municipality of Coamo.

On another note, the Electronic Lottery also reported through their social networks that there was a winning ticket for a prize of $175,000 from the Loto Cash draw.

Powerball draws take place three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Congratulations to the lucky winners, and may the power of luck continue to shine on all participants in future Powerball draws.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

