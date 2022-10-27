AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series processors have been launched, becoming a new selection of a new generation of mid-to-high-end gaming platforms. The original Ryzen 5000 series is facing the fate of being cleared and delisted, but there is a special edition processor – Ryzen 7 The price of 5800X3D was very firm before.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D is an enhanced version of Ryzen 7 5800 with 3D V-Cache caching technology. On the basis of the original 32MB L3 cache, 64MB V-Cache is stacked, plus 4MB L2 cache.Up to 100MB in totalAt the same time, in order to maintain the thermal design power consumption of 105W unchanged, the frequency is reduced from 3.8-4.7GHz to 3.4-4.5GHz.

With an unprecedented 100MB cache, the game performance of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is very powerful,Not only has it surpassed the previous 12th-generation Core i9, but even with the current 13th-generation Core and Ryzen 7000 on the market, its gaming performance is still at the top level, competing with i9 or Ryzen 9.

Because of this, the price of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D was also very strong before. The starting price of 449 US dollars has not broken for a long time. The price has only begun to change recently. The price in Europe this week is still 418 euros, but now it has dropped to 418 euros. Around 359 euros.

American e-commerce even made it to $329, a 27% drop compared to the suggested price, a drop of nearly 30%.

In China, the previous recommended price of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D was 3099 yuan, which has dropped a lot now. It can even be 2399 yuan on the 31st, which is 700 yuan less than the recommended price, and the drop is almost 1/4.

Purchase link:Jingdong (2599 yuan)

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D does not need to be equipped with expensive DDR5 memory, nor does it require a high-end motherboard. Even some motherboards can be automatically overclocked in the BIOS. The performance and cost performance are still very good. Before the Ryzen 7000 3D version is released, it is still worth it. Gamers consider.