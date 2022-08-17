According to DigiTimes, Apple’s rumored 10th-generation iPad is now in production, with “significant” changes to its design. However, no specific details were provided in the media report. Previously, the iPad will be equipped with a larger 10.5-inch screen, narrower bezels, USB-C ports, and the rear camera will no longer be raised.

The 10th-generation iPad is expected to retain the Touch ID Home button, but recently exposed renderings show that the machine will cancel the headphone port like other iPads. In addition to the redesign, the more affordable iPad will be equipped with a faster A14 Bionic chip, and the cellular model will support 5G networks.

DigiTimes revealed that the 10th-generation iPad will be launched in September this year, but due to the current power control implemented in Sichuan, the specific mass production capacity remains to be seen. Amid the intense heatwave, industrial electricity users in 19 cities had been cut off as of August 20 to prioritize residential electricity use, and all industrial electricity users were ordered to suspend production during the period, the report said.

The iPad is currently mainly produced by Foxconn and Compal factories in Sichuan, which have been closed for 6 days due to industrial power outages, but this has little impact on the overall production capacity in August. But if the heatwave continues, the outage could have an impact on iPad production.