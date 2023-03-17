Big U.S. banks quickly reached out to First Republic Bank (FRC) with a combined $30 billion capital injection to stem the spread of panic after two recent bank failures.

Executives at the banks worked out the plan together in recent days and discussed it with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, other U.S. government officials and regulators, according to people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ), Citigroup Inc. ( C ), Bank of America Corp. ( BAC ) and Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC ) in a statement They will each inject $5 billion in uninsured deposits into First Republic, the report said. This confirmed an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal. Morgan Stanley ( MS ) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ( GS ) will each inject $2.5 billion, while five other banks will each inject $1 billion.

The Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a joint statement that the support provided by the big banks was welcome and that Demonstrating the resilience of the banking system.

Big banks have seen billions of dollars in deposit inflows in the past week from mid-sized lenders such as First Republic following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. JPMorgan and other banks are now effectively returning some of the savings they get to First Republic.

There were no special deals attached to the deposits and they earned the same interest as other First Republic depositors, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The cash infusion could address First Republic’s immediate share price decline and depositor exodus. But First Republic will still have to grapple with a tougher business environment, with interest rates rising and savers suddenly waking up to the dangers of large uninsured deposits.

Yellen tried to reassure nervous savers during her testimony before Congress on Thursday. “Americans can rest assured that their savings will be available when they need their money,” she said.

Yellen spoke with JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon on Tuesday to kick off the drive to pull deposits for First Republic, according to a person familiar with the matter. Yellen also spoke with other bank chief executives and met with Dimon at her Treasury office on Thursday afternoon, the person said.

The agreement is an extraordinary effort to protect the entire banking system from widespread panic by turning the First Republic into a firewall. Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, concerns have grown that First Republic could be next.

The unease has spread across the globe. Beset by a string of blunders and client losses, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) had to ask the Swiss National Bank for more than $50 billion in life-saving loans on Wednesday, sending the Swiss company’s shares to record lows.

Shares of First Republic rose 10% on Thursday on the news, reversing losses earlier in the day. The stock has tumbled more than 60% so far this week, and its market value has fallen below $5 billion from $21 billion on March 8 when the Silicon Valley Bank crisis began.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week raised concerns about other regional banks with large uninsured deposits. Similar to the failed Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic has a client base in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Customers have suddenly withdrawn billions of dollars in deposits from First Republic, which tried to turn the tide on Sunday by announcing additional funding from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan, bringing its available liquidity to a total of $70 billion.

The funding includes access to the Fed’s discount window, a short-term lending program that banks can use to secure emergency liquidity, the people said. Banks have been concerned about the stigma associated with using the program, often referred to as the industry’s lender of last resort.

The First Republic said on Thursday that it borrowed as much as $109 billion from the Fed on one night this past week. The bank said insured deposits had held steady over the past week and deposit outflows had slowed “significantly”.

Adding to the uncertainty, though, investors continued to sell after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the bank’s bond rating to junk status on Wednesday.

The fast-moving developments recall episodes in the banking system during the 2008 financial crisis, when Dimon acted as a white knight, buying first Bear Stearns and then Washington Mutual. Lawsuits, losses and political pressure ensued. Dimon has said he will no longer be involved in a government-led rescue deal.

First Republic’s business and stock market valuation have long been the envy of the banking industry. The company’s clients include wealthy individuals and businesses, mainly in coastal areas. The company’s lending business has focused on making huge home loans to clients like Mark Zuckerberg. Few of these loans have experienced bad debts. As of the end of 2022, the bank had about $213 billion in assets and $176 billion in deposits.

First Republic’s profit growth in 2022 has been negatively impacted by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. Wealthy clients of First Republic are no longer willing to park huge sums of money in non-interest-earning bank accounts, as they were before the Fed raised interest rates.

In previous times of crisis, the banking sector has managed to pull together, with mixed results. When hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management, Lp , suffered massive losses in 1998, most of the big banks agreed to bail them out because of concerns about their exposure. In 2008, the chief executives of the major banks tried a similar approach to bailing out Lehman Brothers, but could not agree.

The big banks have also taken smaller steps to bolster confidence in the financial system. In early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit markets, major banks announced they would borrow from the Fed’s discount window. While the banks didn’t need the funds at the time, they hoped to lessen the stigma associated with borrowing from the Fed.

Other banks that contributed to First Republic’s bailout include: US Bancorp (USB), PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), Truist Financial Corp. (TFC), Bank of New York Mellon LLC Corporation (Bank of New York Mellon Corp., BK) and State Street Corp. (STT).

