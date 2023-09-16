11 German stocks that are now historically cheap

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The takeover offer for the chemical company Covestro shows how attractive many German companies are for foreign investors.

Especially compared to US corporations, local stocks are enormously undervalued.

Here is a list of particularly likely takeover candidates.

Someone say that German chemical companies would no longer be in demand internationally. The DAX group Covestro has come into Adnoc’s sights. The state-owned oil company from Abu Dhabi wants to take over the Leverkusen plastics manufacturer for a double-digit billion sum. Covestro management has now officially agreed to hold talks with Adnoc. Apparently it’s all about location guarantees and the right price.

The 60 euros per share apparently offered would value Covestro at just six times its operating profit. The analysts from Barclays consider 63 to 77 euros per paper to be more appropriate. Even if the deal may be economically sensitive because a piece of German chemical expertise is going under the hammer, Covestro shareholders can only be happy with the negotiations.

There are obviously bargains on the German stock market

Since the first takeover rumors emerged in the summer, the share price has gained around a third in value. At around 53 euros, the paper is still a good 44 percent below the all-time high of 95 euros that the share set in 2018.

After the IT company Suse, Covestro is the second major German listed company to receive a takeover offer in these weeks. Germany may appear to the world as Europe’s poor economy, but there are obviously bargains on the German stock market for rationally calculating corporations. And investors who are looking for takeover candidates can also benefit from this.

German stocks undervalued compared to US companies

At the beginning of the week, the American investment bank reported how attractive Germany is Goldman Sachs written down in a study. According to this, German standard stocks trade on average at eleven times their profits. The price/earnings ratio of eleven is well below the historical P/E average of 15.

Especially compared to US companies, German stocks are grossly undervalued. According to Goldman calculations, the discount is more than 35 percent. Even if the fact that Germany has fewer tech companies on the stock exchange, which are traditionally valued more highly, is taken into account, the discount is around 28 percent. That is also the price potential for the Daxwhich the Goldman strategists have calculated when they cumulate their analysts’ price targets for the individual 40 index members according to the DAX weight.

