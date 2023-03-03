Stop the hasty 110% Superbonus: with loans, GDP always grows

The Italian Government said STOP to real estate bonuses, the question is why? Incentives are generally good for the economy, just think that there are bonuses for the purchase of cars, for books, etc. In short, in short, the bonuses currently in circulation are 40 (forty) for a total expenditure of 112.7 billion euros.

The question I asked myself is: are bonuses a incentive of uno tool to collect votes? The Minister of Economy and Finance says that the incidence of bonus 110% on the deficit is equal to 8% (eight percent). A small detail on the tax credit: EUROSTAT has established that the tax credit is to be considered in all respects DEFICIT and not PUBLIC DEBThe also added that regardless of whether the tax credit is paid or not, it affects the year of disbursement.

Question: What is the increasing incidence of various bonusno matter what, on ours PIL? I remind you that to get the real estate bonus you have to invoice everything, including fees and then if we want to be picky you can’t have non-“regularized” people on site, all hiring and payrolls bring money to the coffers of the state and social security institutions.

A small count: i employees there are currently around 153,000 involved who, let’s assume, receive a gross income of around 2,000 euros per month, knowing that the tax the total over 13 months (taxes 7,800 euros) weighs an average of 30%, for a general total of 1,193,400,000, which will then be spent on daily life. For companies, on the other hand, it costs about 2,000 euros per employee, therefore another 1,193,400,000, how much are the turnover and operating profit?

Using data released on March 1 from the Stategives us an estimate of the effect of superbonus 110% on economic activity and the public budget. According to ENEA data, the 110% superbonus, from the time of its introduction (July 2020) until December 2022, cost 68.7 billion and triggered 62.5 billion of investments.

Now, I absolutely don’t want to argue, but it has always been demonstrated that by providing work with funding (even non-repayable) there is in any case an increase in the PIL.

“It is the theory of dig the hole fill the hole that by generating ‘work’ it reduces unemployment”. I’m not a Director, but I’d really like our State Accountants to verify the impact of a potential public investment and an incentive, for the same amount, of any kind, based on the PIL, it would be really interesting to know the results. Thank you.

