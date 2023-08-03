111 Listed Companies Release Semi-Annual Reports with Nine Companies Reporting Over 100% Net Profit Growth

111 Listed Companies Disclose Semi-Annual Reports; Ningde Times and 9 Others Increase Net Profit by Over 100%

The A-share semi-annual reports are being intensively released, and the results so far indicate positive net profits for the majority of companies. According to recent data, as of the 2nd of September, 111 companies have released their 2023 semi-annual reports, with 104 reporting positive net profits attributed to shareholders of the parent company in the first half of the year.

Among the 111 companies, 70 experienced a year-on-year increase in operating income, and 53 saw a year-on-year increase in net profit. Additionally, 44 companies achieved growth in both revenue and net profit in the first half of the year, while 28 companies experienced declines in both areas.

Notably, Ningde Times and Huaneng International were the only companies with revenues exceeding 100 billion yuan, earning 189.246 billion yuan and 126.032 billion yuan, respectively. Wanhua Chemical also recorded revenue exceeding 80 billion yuan, while Yuguang Gold Lead and Rongbai Technology crossed the 10 billion yuan revenue mark. Among the companies with significant growth in revenue, Beijing Investment Development saw its revenue increase by 716.96% year-on-year. Jindike and Shangneng Electric experienced growth rates of 675.48% and 416.58% respectively. Huicheng Environmental Protection, Jiuhua Tourism, and ST Jianyuan were among the six companies that achieved revenue growth rates of over 100%.

In terms of net profit attributable to the parent company, Ningde Times emerged as the most profitable among the 111 companies, reporting a net profit of 20.717 billion yuan in the first half of the year. It is currently the only company with a net profit surpassing 10 billion yuan. Wanhua Chemical, Huaneng International, and WuXi AppTec also recorded net profits exceeding 5 billion yuan, while Zangge Mining, Satellite Chemical, and Western Mining reported net profits exceeding 1 billion yuan. Eight companies, including Huicheng Environmental Protection, Lvneng Huichong, Jiuhua Tourism, and Huaneng International, turned losses from the same period last year. Jinling Hotel saw the highest increase in net profit year-on-year at 916.61%. Nine companies, including Sanchao New Materials, Yaxiang Integration, and CATL, achieved net profit growth rates of over 100%.

Among the 44 companies that experienced year-on-year growth in both revenue and net profit in the first half of the year, Sineng Electric from the photovoltaic equipment industry was the only company to achieve growth rates of over 100% for both metrics. Ningde Times, Huada Jiutian, Bairun Co., Ltd., and Wantong Hydraulics were also among the companies that recorded revenue and net profit growth rates exceeding 50% in the first half of the year.

However, there are still seven companies that reported negative net profit in the first half of the year. Bomaike recorded a loss of 71.0284 million yuan, while *ST Mall and Huanrui Century posted losses surpassing 40 million yuan. ST Tongzhou, Puyuan Information, Southern Seiko, and Rendu Biotech also suffered losses exceeding tens of millions. Among the 28 companies that experienced declines in both revenue and net profit year-on-year, Huanrui Century, Bomaike, and Rendu Biotech had declines exceeding 50% in the first half of the year.

Overall, a total of 1,769 listed companies have released the 2023 mid-term report forecast, with an additional 72 companies releasing mid-term report expressions. Among the 1,841 companies, 1,050 expect a year-on-year increase in net profit, with 451 of them anticipating a growth rate exceeding 100% and 33 companies expecting growth rates of over 1000%.

Source: Shenzhen Business Daily

