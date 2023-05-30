Home » 112 shares are about to implement dividends Wanrun New Energy distributes the largest cash
112 shares are about to implement dividends Wanrun New Energy distributes the largest cash

According to statistics from the Securities Times, there are 112 listed companies whose equity registration date is today (May 30). Judging from the dividend plans of these companies, there are 95 companies that distribute cash amount of 1 yuan (including tax) or more for every 10 shares. Among them, Wanrun Xinneng distributed the most generous cash, with a cash distribution of 35.2 yuan per 10 shares; Tongwei, Glacier Network, etc. followed closely, with cash distributions of 28.58 yuan and 20 yuan per 10 shares respectively.

From the point of view of the transfer ratio, among the companies whose equity registration date is today, which is about to implement dividend distribution, there are 4 companies with a high ratio of transferring 5 shares or more for every 10 shares, and the company with the highest transfer ratio for every 10 shares is Defang Nano , the share’s 2022 annual distribution plan is 10 to 6 distributions of 10 yuan (tax included).

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

