12 billion euro question decides on the successor to child benefit

In principle, the SPD, Greens and FDP agree: the basic child security system should take effect from 2025 and replace the current child benefit system. But the traffic light coalition is at odds with the concrete implementation of the plans.

This is what you need to know about the debate on basic child security and the planned introduction:

Instead of child benefit: why is the new basic child security needed?

Every fifth child in Germany is affected by poverty, although Germany is a rich country. Single parents, a migration background, long-term unemployment, more than three children in the household, these are the main factors in child poverty in Germany.

In order to give families who need financial support more support, the federal government has anchored basic child security as a central “socio-political project” in its coalition agreement.

“Child poverty is not only a shame for our country, but also a heavy burden for our society. Anyone who grows up in poverty has fewer chances of a good school education, qualified training and a carefree life,” said Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens). “Basic child security is one of the best future investments we can make, and every euro it costs pays off twice and three times over.”

What will change for families from 2025 and how much money should there be?

In the future, all family policy benefits are to be bundled into basic child security. These include:

the child benefit for all families,

Benefits according to SGB II and SGB XII for children (citizen’s allowance and social assistance),

Parts of the education and participation package as well

the child allowance for families with low incomes.

It is not yet certain how high the basic child security will be. However, there should be a guaranteed amount that is the same for all children and young people. This fixed basic amount should at least correspond to the current child benefit, i.e. 250 euros per child and month. This basic amount is also to be adjusted every two years based on the subsistence level report by the federal government.

In addition, there should be a staggered additional amount for low-income families that depends on parental income.

For whom should there be basic child security?

The benefit is intended to support children from birth to the age of 18 and can be extended up to the age of 25 if they are in training, or even up to the age of 27 if they are studying.

Where is there still a need for clarification?

The draft law for basic child security should actually be in place after the parliamentary summer break in 2023, so that the legislative process can begin.

However, the Greens and FDP have been arguing about the cost of the project for weeks. Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) had announced a need of twelve billion euros because she also wants to increase benefits “to get more children out of poverty”. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) does not want to spend any additional money, but instead wants to better distribute the benefits for families with children.

Lindner criticized the fact that many families today do not apply for the benefits they are entitled to, for example, child allowance, because the procedure is too bureaucratic. Many subsidies are not paid out at all, even though the money is there. Therefore, the aid should be made available to the families in a less bureaucratic manner, according to the Federal Minister of Finance. The FDP is therefore calling for a website on which children receive a monthly participation budget. The Liberals call it the “Childhood Opportunity Portal”.

A future simplified digital procedure would have “an incredibly great benefit” and would “trigger several billion euros in additional help for families,” said Lindner. But so far no digital portal is planned in the key issues paper.