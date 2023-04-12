Housing is a basic human need. This basic need is difficult or impossible to meet for a rapidly increasing number of people. In April, the benchmark rents will increase by 8.6 percent. Tenants are facing a price shock. Instead of introducing a rental price cap, the National Council decided to make 225 million euros available to the federal states for housing cost subsidies. Against this background, we present the latest figures, data and facts on housing costs in Austria. A dozen facts begs a question: who can still afford it?

1. People on low incomes pay a particularly high price for housing in an EU comparison…

In Austria, 1.3 million people are at risk of poverty. People at risk of poverty in Austria had to spend 39.7 percent of their income on housing in 2021. The EU average was 37.7 percent. The cost of heating has roughly doubled since 2021. Electricity prices and rents rose sharply. If the rents are now increased by the inflation adjustment, the tenants pay twice: First, the high energy prices and second, the inflation adjustment, which is driven by the energy prices.

2. … and suffer double or triple inflation in apartment rents

Inflation in apartment rents in Austria was 6.4 percent in February. The development of inflation in rents is significantly higher than in France (2.1 percent), Germany (2 percent), Spain (2 percent) and Sweden (1.9 percent) and also well above the average for the entire euro zone (3 percent). In the past few months, rents in Austria have risen significantly more than in an international comparison. That shows IHS price monitor based on data from the European statistics agency Eurostat.

3. Inflation is higher for low-income households

The 1.8 million people with the lowest incomes (bottom 20 percent) had to in February shoulder inflation of 11.4 percent, the 900,000 highest-income people in Austria got away with inflation of 10.1 percent. That’s because lower income groups spend their money especially for housing, heating as well Espend food and these goods became particularly expensive.

4. Housing costs were already rising sharply before the inflation crisis

Even before the start of the inflation crisis, housing costs had increased significantly for several years. Between 2010 and 2021, the average rent including operating costs per square meter rose by 38 percent. On the private housing market, the increase in rental prices was even greater at +43 percent, while it was lower in municipal and cooperative housing at +26 percent and +33 percent respectively. With it rental prices rose significantly more than the general inflation rate, which was +23 percent over the same period (2010–2021).

5. Current housing costs are a heavy burden

For 1.4 million people (22 percent), housing costs represent a heavy financial burden current survey “This is how we are doing today”, which Statistics Austria carries out quarterly on behalf of the Ministry of Social Affairs. The level of concern has increased sharply, in the fourth quarter of 2022 it was still around 1 million people. Vulnerable groups of people are particularly affected. Among those whose households are unemployed (45 percent) and those on low incomes (43 percent), almost half are struggling with housing costs.

6. The lower the income, the higher the housing costs

The 20 percent of the population with the lowest incomes will pay 8.2 euros per square meter in housing costs in 2021, while the 20 percent with the highest incomes will only pay 4.6 euros per square meter. People with low incomes mostly have to rent, live in small apartments that are expensive per square meter and often have poor insulation, and are therefore confronted with higher housing costs. The costs have not fallen since 2021, quite the opposite.

7. Bottom half rents, top half owns

The distribution of wealth in Austria is clear: the bottom half rents, the top half owns their own apartment or house. The landlords are predominantly among the richest in the country. The wealthiest people in particular do not just own one property, but several. According to Household Finance and Consumption Survey of the Oesterreichische Nationalbank Among the 20 percent of the wealthiest households (5th wealth quintile), 36 percent own real estate that goes beyond their own place of residence, i.e. real estate that can be rented out.

8. Who receives the housing allowance?

Instead of a rental price cap, the federal states will be provided with 225 million euros for housing cost subsidies. Funds are allocated on the basis of a population key. There are neither income limits nor a restriction on tenants. If the housing cost subsidy is passed on to tenants, the funds per tenant vary in the federal states. Federal states with many tenants have less money available per tenant. Therefore, the housing cost subsidy per tenant is higher in rural Burgenland with many owners and lower in urban Vienna with many tenants. Young and low-income people mostly live in rented apartments and are particularly affected by inflation.

9. Housing has become unaffordable for many

Almost 450,000 people in Austria are already in default of payment with rent, ancillary housing costs, operating costs or loan installments. The forthcoming rent increases will only exacerbate this problem. In the worst case, there is a risk of eviction.

10. Losing your home can be deadly

Homelessness dramatically shortens life expectancy. The Austrian Statistics has calculated that the life expectancy of homeless men is reduced by 20 years. Children live in almost half of the households saved from evictions by the residential umbrella. Single parents and their children are particularly affected.

11. Eating or heating? The lack of essentials is increasing

Increasingly more people can get away due to inflation no longer afford a decent lifestyle and are faced with the question of whether to finance groceries or the energy bill. Over 713,000 people cannot keep their homes warm for financial reasons and 570,000 cannot afford adequate food.

12. living screen

The WOHNSCHIRM of the Ministry of Social Affairs supports tenants who can no longer pay their rent and are therefore threatened with eviction by taking over rent debts once. Around 7,500 people have been saved from homelessness so far. In addition, people are supported who can no longer afford their energy costs. The rush increases.

Sharply rising rents are pushing the living umbrella to its limits. Because a one-off assumption of rent arrears only makes sense if household income and housing costs are in a realistic relationship to each other in the long term. Anyone who cannot afford the apartment and cannot find a cheaper apartment will lose their home.

More information and an overview of over 100 counseling centers throughout Austria are available at www.wohnschirm.at accessible.

The 12 facts presented show that housing is becoming a luxury for an increasing number of people. For those affected, incomes must increase and/or rents must decrease so that housing becomes affordable again. Comprehensive reforms are essential if the basic human need for housing is to be met for all.