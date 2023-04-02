These 12 stocks could be undervalued. Getty Images

Small and mid-cap stocks have tumbled over the past month as investors worried about a banking crisis. However, Steven DeSanctis of investment bank Jefferies thinks they will recover in the second half of the year. Here’s a list of 12 stocks that could perform in the future.

The turbulence in the banking market over the past month has hit small and medium-sized company stocks, also known as small-cap stocks, hard. However, investment bank Jefferies believes it won’t be long before stocks recover.

“Our analysis is finding that small-cap stocks are poised to bounce back after a rough patch,” strategist Steven DeSanctis wrote in a recent note. He pointed to the years 2000 and 2001 when stocks performed well despite an approaching recession. This is an example of small-cap resilience.