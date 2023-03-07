The long-standing head of Postfinance, Hansruedi Köng, will resign from his position at the end of February 2024.

According to a statement, he is leaving the financial institution at his own request after twelve years at the helm.

For Köng, who has been in charge of the financial institution since the beginning of 2012, it’s time to “make room for something new,” he is quoted in the statement as saying. The current time is ideal for a change. Postfinance has done its homework in relation to its strategy, and with the turnaround in interest rates, the prospects are positive from today’s perspective, according to the 57-year-old. He is now looking forward to continuing on the path he has taken for another year.

Institute “Fundamentally Rebuilt”

Köng has been with Postfinance for 21 years. Since taking over as CEO twelve years ago, he has “fundamentally rebuilt” the institute, the statement continues. In 2013, for example, the financial institution was converted into a private limited company, received a banking license and was placed under the authority of the Financial Market Authority Finma.

In addition, various new business models, subsidiaries and joint ventures were launched under Köng’s aegis, including the payment app Twint or the neobank Yuh. The CEO has also established several partnerships, for example with the Munich mortgage bank and the online bank Swissquote.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Marcel Bührer, regrets Köng’s announced resignation. But the early announcement gives Postfinance enough time to “carefully arrange the successor,” he is quoted as saying.